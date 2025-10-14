Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink

A man in Buriram province died just hours after accidentally drinking toilet cleaner that had been stored in a soft drink bottle. Relatives say he believed the liquid was a sweet beverage and had consumed it while suffering from a hangover.

The incident occurred yesterday, October 13. The man, identified as 44 year old Nattawut, was taken to Satuek Hospital in Satuek district after vomiting and experiencing dizziness. His relatives brought the bottle for examination, confirming the substance was toilet cleaner.

Doctors administered an injection and prescribed medication before allowing him to return home. Approximately five hours later, around 4pm, he went into shock and passed away despite emergency resuscitation efforts.

Relatives questioned the decision not to perform stomach pumping, prompting a public response from local health authorities.

Dr Pichet Phuedkhuntod, Chief of Buriram Provincial Public Health Office, explained that the substance consumed was an acidic toilet cleaner with rust-removal properties. In such cases, gastric lavage is not recommended, as inserting a tube can cause the acid to backflow into the oesophagus, leading to possible perforation or severe infection.

He added that the patient’s condition initially improved, and he was discharged with instructions for monitoring. The family was advised to return if symptoms worsened.

Dr Pichet said the public health office will coordinate support for the family and has instructed community hospitals to investigate chemical storage practices in households. He also urged the public not to store hazardous substances in drink containers.

