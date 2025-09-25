Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

Officials suspect faulty wiring may have caused the intense fire

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A fire broke out at a single-storey wooden house in Na Jomtien, injuring the homeowner and prompting a swift response from local firefighters and police.

A single-storey wooden home in Na Jomtien was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon, September 24, with investigators pointing to a faulty phone charger as the likely cause.

Police Colonel Patthana Robroo, chief of Na Jomtien Police Station, received the emergency call at 3.10pm. Firefighters from Najomtien Municipality, Khao Chee Chan Municipality, and local rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Plumes of thick black smoke were seen rising into the sky, alarming nearby residents. Fire crews battled the blaze for around 30 minutes, successfully containing it and preventing the flames from spreading to neighbouring properties. Despite their efforts, the house was reduced to a charred frame.

The homeowner, 62 year old Yupin Chitawong, managed to escape the fire but suffered burns to her left arm. She told reporters that she had been charging her phone using an old, damaged cable when the fire suddenly broke out. In a desperate attempt to salvage some of her belongings, she re-entered the house but was quickly forced to flee as the flames spread rapidly.

“I just wanted to grab a few valuables, but the fire moved so fast I couldn’t breathe.”

Officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit, likely sparked by the deteriorated charger. However, forensic experts from Chon Buri have been called in to conduct a thorough investigation and confirm the exact cause, reported Pattaya Mail.

Local officials said they will be providing immediate assistance to Yupin, who lost all her possessions in the fire. An assessment of the total damage is currently underway.

The incident highlights the serious risks linked to faulty electrical equipment. Officials urge residents to inspect chargers and devices for wear and tear and to avoid using damaged cables, particularly in older homes with potentially fragile wiring systems.

Firefighters praised the swift response and coordination between emergency units, which helped prevent a wider disaster in the tightly packed residential area.

