Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

A man was rescued from the sea at Jomtien Beach after running into the water while intoxicated, prompting an emergency response late at night.

Emergency services in Pattaya were called into action after a 36 year old man had to be rescued from the sea at Jomtien Beach, near Dongtan Curve, late on Thursday, September 25.

The incident occurred around 11pm, when Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit received a report of a man in distress in the water. Upon arrival, responders found the man, identified only as Jamnon, lying on the shore, intoxicated and disoriented after swallowing seawater.

Rescue workers provided immediate first aid before transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment. Although shaken, he survived the ordeal without serious injuries.

According to a friend at the scene, the group had been participating in lifeguard training for a company job. Jamnon, however, had repeatedly failed the training sessions, which reportedly left him feeling frustrated and disheartened.

“We were all venting about how tough the training was. Suddenly, Jamnon took off his trousers and sprinted into the sea. Then he just disappeared.”

The distraught man’s companions quickly alerted rescue personnel who responded swiftly.

While officials have not confirmed any intent beyond the man’s emotional state and intoxication, the incident has raised concerns over mental health support in high-pressure training environments and the dangers of consuming alcohol near open water, reported The Pattaya News.

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “This is a reminder that alcohol and emotional distress are a dangerous combination, especially near the sea. Luckily, his friends acted fast, or this could have ended tragically.”

Police continue to investigate the incident to determine whether any further action is needed.

The incident has prompted local officials to stress the importance of mental health resources, particularly for individuals undergoing rigorous job training or dealing with rejection.

Local health advocates urge companies to offer emotional support systems alongside physical training programmes, to reduce the risk of similar episodes.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.