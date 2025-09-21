Tragedy strikes Sa-on Run 2025 as runner collapses and dies

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A 45 year old hospital staff member collapsed and died during the Sa-on Run 2025 in Nakhon Phanom today, September 21. The woman, identified as Vatchara from Sakon Nakhon, fell while running along the Mekong River. Her husband, a police officer at Tao Ngoi Police Station, is travelling from another province to receive her body.

The Sa-on Run 2025 was organised as a health tourism event. It attracted runners nationwide to enjoy the morning atmosphere along the river. The event featured three distances: 4 kilometres, 10 kilometres, and 20 kilometres, with both the start and finish lines at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Park.

It is also part of Thailand’s growing focus on health and wellness tourism, which combines exercise, cultural experiences, and local tourism promotion. While events like this attract participants nationwide, organisers emphasise the importance of safety and wellbeing for all runners.

Thailand continues to expand its medical and wellness tourism offerings, including wellness clinics and public health-focused initiatives.

The 2025 run began at 4am, with participants expected to complete their distances within three to four hours. Many runners joined in themed military and superhero costumes.

Vatchara collapsed near the Nakhon Phanom Red Cross office. Emergency medical services, including the 1669 rescue unit from Nakhon Phanom Hospital, immediately responded.

Despite receiving CPR and other emergency care, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though heart failure is suspected.

By 10am, fellow runners and family members gathered at the Nakhon Phanom Hospital morgue. Vatchara’s brother, a resident of Na Wa district, said she was employed at Tao Ngoi Hospital and had a pre-existing condition, thyroid disease.

He added that she had traveled with nine friends and stayed overnight in Nakhon Phanom. Possibly, she did not have adequate rest before the event. The family has accepted the circumstances of her death and plans to proceed with traditional funeral rites, according to Khaosod.