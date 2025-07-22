Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

Wellness and eldercare industries tapped to fuel post-pandemic economy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
60 1 minute read
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand is exploring opportunities in the medical and wellness sectors to address domestic economic challenges, characterised by slow growth amid global uncertainties.

The nation is focusing on medical and wellness tourism, medical manufacturing, and elderly care solutions to stimulate economic activity, according to Messe Düsseldorf Asia, an international trade organiser.

These sectors are anticipated to grow the domestic market by an average of 5.5 to 7% annually, with exports projected to increase by 6.5 to 7.5% each year.

See Lay Eng, portfolio director for Medicare Asia at Messe Düsseldorf Asia, highlighted Thailand’s strategic position in Southeast Asia for medical innovations, supported by strong governmental backing, a burgeoning local industry, and international partnerships.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is evolving into a central hub for medical and wellness tourism, with Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore as leading providers. These countries attract medical tourists by offering affordable treatments with internationally recognised standards and holistic care.

In Thailand, the medical tourism market was valued at over US$433 million in 2024, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 15%, potentially reaching US$1.3 billion by 2035.

The domestic medical device market is projected to grow by 7% annually, with exports expected to rise by 7.5%, underscoring Thailand’s status as a major exporter in ASEAN, particularly in consumables, diagnostic equipment, and rehabilitation devices.

Related Articles

See Lay Eng made these remarks as her company, in partnership with state agencies, prepares to host the 2025 Medical Fair Thailand later this year. The three-day event, starting September 10 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre, will display advanced medical technologies and promote business interactions through both online and offline channels.

The National Innovation Agency is supporting the development of medical technologies among local enterprises, including startups. Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director at the agency, noted that 70% of financial aid is allocated to startups, with the remaining 30% directed towards small and medium-sized enterprises.

Despite efforts to advance locally developed technologies, Thailand remains reliant on importing medical devices and technologies valued at over 60 billion baht (US$1.86 billion) annually, according to Termsak Sirikirin, director of the National Metal and Materials Technology Centre. This reliance is attributed to insufficient investment in research and development and inadequate support systems, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

5 seconds ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

6 minutes ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

21 minutes ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

29 minutes ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

39 minutes ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

46 minutes ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

55 minutes ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

1 hour ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

1 hour ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

1 hour ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

2 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

2 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

2 hours ago
Big Brother hits the beach: AI policing slashes crime in Pattaya Pattaya News

Big Brother hits the beach: AI policing slashes crime in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute Crime News

Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute

2 hours ago
Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 Business News

Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026

2 hours ago
Education Minister’s jeans stir controversy over teacher dress code Thailand News

Education Minister’s jeans stir controversy over teacher dress code

2 hours ago
Man arrested after targeting coin-operated car washes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested after targeting coin-operated car washes in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Hippo-critically trained! Zoo drills escape with porky starlet Moo Deng (video) Thailand News

Hippo-critically trained! Zoo drills escape with porky starlet Moo Deng (video)

3 hours ago
Border bombshell: Thailand blames Cambodia for landmine attack Thailand News

Border bombshell: Thailand blames Cambodia for landmine attack

3 hours ago
Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea Thailand News

Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea

3 hours ago
Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish Business News

Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish

4 hours ago
Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row Thailand News

Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row

5 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills

5 hours ago
Business NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x