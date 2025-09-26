Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

Officers launch crackdown on contraband threatening public health

Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Airport Customs have intercepted a massive haul of illegal cigarettes worth more than 71 million baht in what is being hailed as one of the island’s largest-ever anti-smuggling operations.

The seizure, confirmed by customs officials, involved a total of 9.57 million contraband cigarettes and was made as part of a national crackdown targeting violations of customs and intellectual property laws. The operation falls under the Customs Department’s wider directive to safeguard public health, protect legal businesses, and uphold Thailand’s economic stability.

Officials revealed that the illegal shipment posed a dual threat, not only risking consumers’ health through unregulated tobacco products, but also causing significant economic damage. Officials estimate that the smuggled goods could have resulted in a loss of more than 71 million baht in potential tax revenue and retail value.

“This seizure underscores our commitment to maintaining strong border controls and protecting the Thai economy from the harmful impact of counterfeit goods. Such illegal imports undermine the integrity of legitimate businesses and expose consumers to unverified, potentially dangerous products.”

While details about the origin of the shipment and those responsible for its transport remain undisclosed, officials confirmed that an in-depth investigation is underway. Officials are now focused on identifying the suspects and networks involved in orchestrating the smuggling attempt.

Phuket Airport Customs also warned that intensified inspection measures are now in place, particularly for inbound and outbound cargo. Officers are coordinating with other national and international agencies to ensure tighter surveillance of goods transported through the airport, reported The Phuket News.

The department reiterated that operations like this are crucial in preventing the spread of counterfeit products and in supporting law-abiding traders.

“We will continue to carry out strict enforcement and remain vigilant against all forms of smuggling and intellectual property infringement.”

In similar news, Region 4 Customs intensified its crackdown on tobacco smuggling, seizing over 4 million baht worth of illegal goods from a private courier service in Songkhla. The operation, conducted between August 16 and 31, involved officers from the Region 4 investigative and enforcement units, Hat Yai Airport Customs, and Songkhla’s local task forces.

