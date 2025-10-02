Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

Diplomats, officials and guests gathered in Phuket to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Mexico at a gala dinner event.

Hosted at the elegant Silk Restaurant at Andara Resort & Villas in Kamala, the event was organised by Natthakanya Sangpho, Honorary Consul of Mexico in Phuket. The evening welcomed an illustrious gathering of guests, including dignitaries, diplomats, business leaders, and academics.

The guest of honour, Ilse Lilian Ferrer Silva, Ambassador of Mexico to Thailand, expressed Mexico’s firm commitment to deepening its engagement with Thailand.

“Mexico is ready to expand cooperation with Thailand in all dimensions, and we believe the friendship between our countries will continue to deepen, creating new opportunities for our peoples.”

Representing the Thai government, Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai underscored the enduring strength of bilateral ties.

“The Thai-Mexican relationship over the past 50 years has been a symbol of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, education, culture and tourism, which we are confident will continue to develop sustainably.”

The event drew consuls general and honorary consuls from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, Spain, Estonia, Belgium, Brazil, and South Korea, along with representatives from the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, local media, and educational institutions.

Prominent environmental advocates were also in attendance, including renowned documentary photographer Sirachai Arunraktichai and Dr Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR). Both highlighted opportunities for increased cooperation between Thailand and Mexico in marine conservation and climate action, reported The Phuket News.

The evening featured a colourful fusion of cultural performances, with traditional Mexican music, dance, and games woven together with Thai classical acts, highlighting the cultural synergy and mutual appreciation between the two nations.

Thailand and Mexico continue to engage closely within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, APEC, FEALAC, and the Pacific Alliance. Mexico is also in the process of joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), a move expected to boost regional diplomatic ties.