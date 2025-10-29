Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

Man tracked woman to her apartment before lashing out in anger

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 3:10 PM
137 1 minute read
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Thai woman was left shaken after her ex-boyfriend allegedly snatched her bag in Pattaya, prompting nearby residents to intervene and detain the suspect.

The incident occurred at around 12.10am on Monday, October 27, in Soi Pattaya Tai 24, when a 35 year old Thai woman was approached by her former boyfriend, an Indian national, who allegedly attempted to reconcile their relationship, only for things to turn violent.

According to police, Pattaya City Police Station received a call from bystanders who had detained a foreign man accused of snatching a woman’s shoulder bag. Officers rushed to the scene and found a group of locals restraining a 27 year old Indian man, who reportedly resisted arrest and refused to cooperate with police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and transported to the police station for questioning. He declined to speak to the press and initially refused to provide personal details.

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | News by Thaiger

The victim, identified as Rungnapa Nakngoen, told The Pattaya News that she had ended her three-month relationship with the suspect some time ago. Despite the breakup, he continued to contact her repeatedly through calls, messages, and new social media accounts after being blocked on his previous profiles.

On the night of the incident, the man allegedly tracked Rungnapa to an apartment near the scene and confronted her, attempting once again to reconcile. When she refused, he reportedly flew into a rage, grabbed her shoulder bag, and fled.

Related Articles

Rungnapa shouted for help, and nearby residents immediately gave chase. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away and held until police arrived.

“He kept calling me, texting, and making new accounts even after I blocked him. I never expected he would do something like this.”

Police confirmed that the suspect initially denied any wrongdoing. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Rungnapa is expected to file a formal complaint to pursue legal action. Officers have yet to confirm what charges the man may face, but stated the matter is being taken seriously.

Police praised the quick action of residents, whose intervention prevented the suspect from escaping the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

25 seconds ago
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

29 minutes ago
The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through &#8216;Money for Teen&#8217; | Thaiger Finance

The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

33 minutes ago
Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

47 minutes ago
Myanmar man stabs sister&#8217;s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

1 hour ago
WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand | Thaiger Finance

WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand

2 hours ago
Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

2 hours ago
Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending | Thaiger Finance

Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending

2 hours ago
Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

3 hours ago
Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content | Thaiger Technology News

Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content

4 hours ago
US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home | Thaiger Pattaya News

US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home

4 hours ago
Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room

4 hours ago
Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead

9 hours ago
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

22 hours ago
Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

22 hours ago
8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father | Thaiger Bangkok News

8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

22 hours ago
Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed | Thaiger Aviation News

Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

23 hours ago
Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website

23 hours ago
Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth

23 hours ago
Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone

24 hours ago
Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash

1 day ago
Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears

1 day ago
Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim

1 day ago
Holiday tragedy: Kiwi tourist found dead in Kata hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Holiday tragedy: Kiwi tourist found dead in Kata hotel

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 3:10 PM
137 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.