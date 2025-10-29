Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

A Thai woman was left shaken after her ex-boyfriend allegedly snatched her bag in Pattaya, prompting nearby residents to intervene and detain the suspect.

The incident occurred at around 12.10am on Monday, October 27, in Soi Pattaya Tai 24, when a 35 year old Thai woman was approached by her former boyfriend, an Indian national, who allegedly attempted to reconcile their relationship, only for things to turn violent.

According to police, Pattaya City Police Station received a call from bystanders who had detained a foreign man accused of snatching a woman’s shoulder bag. Officers rushed to the scene and found a group of locals restraining a 27 year old Indian man, who reportedly resisted arrest and refused to cooperate with police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and transported to the police station for questioning. He declined to speak to the press and initially refused to provide personal details.

The victim, identified as Rungnapa Nakngoen, told The Pattaya News that she had ended her three-month relationship with the suspect some time ago. Despite the breakup, he continued to contact her repeatedly through calls, messages, and new social media accounts after being blocked on his previous profiles.

On the night of the incident, the man allegedly tracked Rungnapa to an apartment near the scene and confronted her, attempting once again to reconcile. When she refused, he reportedly flew into a rage, grabbed her shoulder bag, and fled.

Rungnapa shouted for help, and nearby residents immediately gave chase. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away and held until police arrived.

“He kept calling me, texting, and making new accounts even after I blocked him. I never expected he would do something like this.”

Police confirmed that the suspect initially denied any wrongdoing. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Rungnapa is expected to file a formal complaint to pursue legal action. Officers have yet to confirm what charges the man may face, but stated the matter is being taken seriously.

Police praised the quick action of residents, whose intervention prevented the suspect from escaping the scene.