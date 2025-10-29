Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

Police have apprehended a couple operating a hotel in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok for allegedly sex trafficking underage girls.

The arrest was made yesterday, October 28, led by Police Colonel Witthaya Sriprasertphap, head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division. The suspects, 58 year old Wichit and his 37 year old wife, Boom, face charges of human trafficking and facilitating child prostitution.

According to the warrant issued by the Criminal Court on October 9, both suspects are accused of being involved in the procurement and promotion of child prostitution. Seized from the couple were emergency contraceptives, vaginal tablets, pregnancy test kits, condoms, financial records, mobile phones, and land deeds.

The investigation began when Bang Rak police discovered a Facebook page advertising underage girls for sexual services at 1,500 baht per session. Undercover agents arranged a meeting at a Bangkok hotel, leading to the arrest of the page administrators, who acted as pimps.

A 15 year old girl rescued during the operation revealed that she was coerced into prostitution by Wichit and Boom, who owned a hotel employing several underage girls. The hotel charged for rooms, sexual services, and the girls’ fees, totalling 2,150 baht. Police gathered evidence and obtained a warrant to arrest the couple and rescue a 16 year old victim.

A victim (anonymous) shared her experience of being lured into prostitution at the hotel. She recounted being manipulated by Wichit after fleeing home at 14, initially under the guise of serving drinks. When she refused sexual advances, Wichit coerced her into compliance. Boom also deceived her into providing sexual services, withholding 200 baht from her earnings.

Police are currently assisting these victims as part of a human trafficking case. Wichit, a law graduate from a reputed university, transitioned from his previous job to the hotel business with Boom. The hotel is notably popular among tourists, with a preference for young women.

Both suspects have denied the charges and have been handed over to investigators from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.