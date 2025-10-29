The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

The Money Coach, led by renowned financial educator Jakkapong Mespan, also known as “Coach Noom”, has partnered with Sea (Thailand), a leading internet platform provider, including Shopee, Garena, and Monee, to officially launch Money for Teen a free financial online course designed for secondary-level students and above to equip the young generations with essential money-management skills.

With content tailored to today’s digital-native generations, Money for Teen offers a total of 8 practical and comprehensive financial modules, providing students, parents, and educators nationwide with an accessible financial learning tool, while also laying the groundwork for integration into Thailand’s compulsory education system.

The Money for Teen was conceptualised and developed by The Money Coach with the support of Sea (Thailand). The course is designed for students, parents, and teachers to learn and use as a practical tool for teaching financial literacy in a structured way, helping learners understand key concepts in money management and financial planning for the future.

The course covers eight core financial concepts ranging from:

Money Mindsets

Money Spending

Money Budgeting

Money Earning

Money Saving

Money Investing

Money Protection

Money Goals

Jakkapong, also known as “Coach Noom” or The Money Coach, said…

“Through years of providing financial advice to Thai people, we found the main challenge still revolves around cash flow problems and debt burdens. This reflects a “repairing” approach, which focuses on fixing issues only after they arise but doesn’t lead to lasting solutions. That insight inspired us to shift toward a building approach instead, which focuses on creating sustainable financial immunity for Thais from the start.

“This led to the development of the Money for Teen online course, designed to instil financial literacy among secondary school students who begin to form their own perspectives and are ready to learn practical money management skills.

“The Money for Teen course is also designed to connect with real-life experiences and to help learners set clear financial goals through a 3C learning process: Case, Content, and Challenge, by starting from real-life case studies, leading into key learning materials, and concluding with activities or quizzes that encourage learners to think, analyse, and make their own financial decisions, which are considered the foundation of financial literacy.”

Since its launch on August 22, over 5,700 learners have enrolled in the Money for Teen course via the Money Coach website, underscoring growing demand for financial education for the young generations in Thailand. The course will also be made available on the Sea (Thailand) website to further expand accessibility.

Puttawan Suphataranant, Corporate Communications Director, Sea (Thailand), emphasised…

“Financial literacy is a vital life skill for youths that should be nurtured from an early stage of life. It’s a crucial life foundation that will lead them to financial stability in the future. Thus, Sea (Thailand) remains committed to promoting financial literacy through accessible and appropriate financial learning tools. Previously, we introduced the Wishlist Financial Board Game to help young people learn about personal finance through a creative and effective learning tool.

“Building on that foundation, Sea has collaborated with The Money Coach to launch Money for Teen. The course makes financial education fun, easy to understand, and practical, also applicable both in classrooms and at home. Besides, the course encourages financial conversations within the family while equipping young people with critical thinking, decision-making skills, and a strong financial foundation essential for thriving in a resilient society.”

“Money for Teen is not only designed to be a learning tool for teenagers, but it also serves as a vital bridge connecting youth with parents and teachers, as it can be effectively utilised for instruction both at home and at school.

“This not only instils essential financial literacy and life skills in the youth but also creates a vital opportunity for families to learn and discuss money matters openly. Simultaneously, schools will have a safe space for creative and sustainable communication about finance together.”

The launch event of Money for Teen also featured a panel discussion titled “Financial Lessons Start Young”, which provided a platform for experts from various sectors to exchange views and ideas on promoting financial literacy in families and on expanding the course into educational institutions nationwide.

The panellists included:

Jakkapong, “Coach Noom”

Puttawan Suphataranant, Corporate Communications Director at Sea (Thailand)

Corporate Communications Director at Sea (Thailand) Dr Ketthip Suphavanich, Director-General of the Department of Learning Encouragement

Director-General of the Department of Learning Encouragement Jaroonsri Jabthaisong, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Academic Affairs and Educational Standards, Office of the Basic Education Commission

Deputy Director of the Bureau of Academic Affairs and Educational Standards, Office of the Basic Education Commission And special guest influencer Belle – Yupaporn Littiyarn (popularly known as Chujai’s mother), who shared her personal experiences teaching kids about financial concepts.

Dr Ketthip Suphavanich, Director-General of the Department of Learning Encouragement, said…

“Learning personal financial management from a young age is a crucial foundation for a quality life. Children who understand the value of money will grow up to be responsible adults who can plan and make sound financial decisions.

“Promoting the Money for Teen course, therefore, goes beyond encouraging children to learn about the concepts of saving and spending; it’s about building financial intelligence as a life-long financial skill, so that they are ready to confidently thrive in the modern world and can live happily in society based on moral principles.”

Jaroonsri added…

“Financial skills not only empower youth to manage their lives efficiently but also contribute to long-term economic stability. The Money for Teen course serves as a seed of financial knowledge, helping students learn about money from a young age and build a stable, sustainable financial plan for their future.

“OBEC plans to expand this course to schools nationwide, encouraging teachers to integrate it into existing subjects or develop it as part of life skills activities, depending on each school’s focus and interest. This approach aims to help students think critically, analyse situations, and apply their knowledge in real life.

“We believe that instilling financial literacy from an early age is the key to building sustainable financial immunity and laying the foundation for a financially disciplined Thai society in the future.”

Sea (Thailand) and The Money Coach also plan to collaborate with the government sector to widely expand the Money for Teen curriculum into Thai schools, starting with a pilot program in 10 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and currently holding discussions with the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to expand the reach to schools in each region of Thailand.

Furthermore, there are plans to launch an advanced financial course in March 2026 for high school students, covering five financial topics, including credit and loans, investment fundamentals, entrepreneurship, income tax, and risk management, to deepen their financial knowledge further.

Money for Teen not only enhances the financial capabilities of the next generation but is also a key component in building a stable foundation and a positive impact on the Thai economy in the future. Those interested can register for the course free of charge on the websites Money Coach and Sea Academy (Thailand).

Press Release