Indian man wanted for attacking Phuket transwoman and stealing 10,000 baht

Petch Petpailin
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An Indian man remains at large after attacking a Thai transwoman in her rented room in Phuket and stealing 10,000 baht in cash from her yesterday, October 13.

The Thai transgender victim took to social media and shared her story with local news outlets to warn others and help locate the Indian suspect.

In an interview with the Phuket Times Facebook page, the victim explained that she had initially chatted with the Indian man on a dating application before arranging to meet him on Bangla Road. She later invited him to her room, reportedly for sexual services, charging him 1,000 baht.

The Indian man agreed, but later demanded his money back after the encounter. When the Thai transwoman refused to refund him, an argument ensued. The Indian national then searched her bag and stole 10,000 baht in cash.

The victim tried to retrieve her money, prompting the attacker to repeatedly punch her. According to her account, she was dragged out of the room and further assaulted. Although she shouted for help, no one intervened.

Indian man attacks Thai transwoman Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The man allegedly pulled her back inside the room and continued attacking her in the bathroom.

Although the Indian man eventually fled the room, the victim chased after him despite wearing only underwear, but stopped in fear of further assault.

Thai transwoman robbed by Indian man met on dating app
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

From her window, she reportedly saw the suspect walking away along Bangla Road. She then got dressed and sought medical treatment at a hospital.

The victim later submitted her medical records as evidence when filing a complaint with the Bangla Police Station. Officers have promised to investigate the suspect’s identity urgently to prevent further incidents.

The Phuket Times also reported that the Indian man may have previously targeted victims through dating applications, arranging meetings and committing robbery.

Petch Petpailin
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.