Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

A Thai senator received death threats after criticising tactics used at the border, prompting concern from police and international human rights advocates.

Thai Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit is facing a wave of death threats against herself and her family after publicly criticising controversial tactics used along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The human rights advocate revealed the threats in a Facebook post, sharing screenshots of disturbing messages, including one targeting her father, who is over 100 years old.

“This is not just about me—my entire family is being threatened.”

The backlash is believed to stem from Angkhana’s comments regarding the use of “ghostly” or loud, unsettling sounds deployed near the Thai-Cambodian border. She condemned the tactic for causing distress among residents in the area and questioned its appropriateness.

Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, voiced her concern on Thursday, October 16.

“Defending truth and justice is not a crime.”

She urged Thai police to ensure Angkhana’s safety amid the rising threats and online abuse.

National police chief Police General Kittharath Punpetch acknowledged the situation and said Angkhana could file a formal complaint and request police protection. He emphasised that freedom of opinion is a cornerstone of democracy, but violence and intimidation must not be tolerated.

“While differing opinions are natural in a democratic society, we urge everyone to avoid using threatening language or resorting to violence.”

Angkhana has not yet confirmed whether she will seek official protection.

Support has also come from within Thailand. Fuadi Pitsuwan, a lecturer and former foreign affairs adviser to the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, backed Angkhana’s position. He called the use of sound as a weapon a violation of human rights due to its indiscriminate impact on civilians.

Fuadi also warned that such actions, especially if committed by non-state actors, could breach international human rights norms and harm Thailand’s international image if picked up by global media, reported Bangkok Post.

However, the military has pushed back. Royal Thai Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvari said on Thursday that Angkhana’s remarks had been selectively quoted by Cambodian media to portray Thailand negatively on the world stage. He urged Thais to stand united and avoid playing into the hands of foreign narratives.