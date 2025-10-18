Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

Outrage grows after online remarks spark chilling threats to family

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
82 1 minute read
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger
Photo of Angkhana Neelapaijit courtesy of Grand News Facebook

A Thai senator received death threats after criticising tactics used at the border, prompting concern from police and international human rights advocates.

Thai Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit is facing a wave of death threats against herself and her family after publicly criticising controversial tactics used along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The human rights advocate revealed the threats in a Facebook post, sharing screenshots of disturbing messages, including one targeting her father, who is over 100 years old.

“This is not just about me—my entire family is being threatened.”

The backlash is believed to stem from Angkhana’s comments regarding the use of “ghostly” or loud, unsettling sounds deployed near the Thai-Cambodian border. She condemned the tactic for causing distress among residents in the area and questioned its appropriateness.

Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, voiced her concern on Thursday, October 16.

Related Articles

“Defending truth and justice is not a crime.”

She urged Thai police to ensure Angkhana’s safety amid the rising threats and online abuse.

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Independent

National police chief Police General Kittharath Punpetch acknowledged the situation and said Angkhana could file a formal complaint and request police protection. He emphasised that freedom of opinion is a cornerstone of democracy, but violence and intimidation must not be tolerated.

“While differing opinions are natural in a democratic society, we urge everyone to avoid using threatening language or resorting to violence.”

Angkhana has not yet confirmed whether she will seek official protection.

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | News by Thaiger
Photo of Fuadi Pitsuwan courtesy of Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University

Support has also come from within Thailand. Fuadi Pitsuwan, a lecturer and former foreign affairs adviser to the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, backed Angkhana’s position. He called the use of sound as a weapon a violation of human rights due to its indiscriminate impact on civilians.

Fuadi also warned that such actions, especially if committed by non-state actors, could breach international human rights norms and harm Thailand’s international image if picked up by global media, reported Bangkok Post.

However, the military has pushed back. Royal Thai Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvari said on Thursday that Angkhana’s remarks had been selectively quoted by Cambodian media to portray Thailand negatively on the world stage. He urged Thais to stand united and avoid playing into the hands of foreign narratives.

Latest Thailand News
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

13 seconds ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

14 minutes ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

46 minutes ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

1 hour ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

17 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

18 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

18 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

19 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

19 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

19 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

19 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

20 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

20 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

20 hours ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

21 hours ago
Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share | Thaiger Business News

Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

21 hours ago
Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse

21 hours ago
PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

23 hours ago
DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion

23 hours ago
Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp | Thaiger Crime News

Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp

23 hours ago
Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned

24 hours ago
Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025 | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025

1 day ago
Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.