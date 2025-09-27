AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) engaged global airlines at a major aviation forum in Hong Kong to expand flight routes and boost international travel.

The AOT ramped up efforts to transform Thailand into a leading aviation hub by participating in the 30th World Route Development Forum, or Routes World 2025, held from September 24 to 26 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

The high-profile forum brings together more than 770 global aviation and tourism entities, including international airlines and airports, to explore route expansion and boost connectivity. AOT’s active role underscores its commitment to enhancing Thailand’s global air traffic and aligning with government policies to strengthen the country’s aviation infrastructure.

According to AOT, the main focus at the event is to expand new international routes and increase flight frequency to its network of airports across Thailand. These efforts also support AOT’s Air Service Development (ASD) Feasibility Study, which identifies promising new connections between Thailand and global destinations.

AOT is currently holding strategic discussions with multiple international carriers, including French Bee (France), Delta Air Lines and American Airlines (USA), Plus Ultra (Spain), IndiGo and Air India (India), Virgin Australia and Jetstar (Australia), Shandong Airlines and Spring Airlines (China), Garuda Indonesia, Oman Air, and Air New Zealand.

“These conversations are backed by data-driven presentations and marketing support packages designed to attract long-term partnerships.”

In addition to airlines, AOT is also in talks with key international airports such as Perth Airport (Australia), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (Turkey), Kualanamu International (Indonesia), LAX and SFO (USA), and Taiyuan Wusu International Airport (China). These engagements are part of a broader strategy to improve global route connectivity and elevate Thailand’s profile in the aviation sector.

AOT emphasises that route expansion is not only about tourism but also supports trade, investment, job creation, and economic stability, key pillars in Thailand’s economic development strategy, reported KhaoSod.

Participation in Routes World 2025 also strengthens Thailand’s international image by showcasing the country as a dynamic and strategic hub for aviation and tourism in Asia-Pacific.