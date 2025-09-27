AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

Talks aim to boost connectivity and position Thailand as a key hub

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
69 1 minute read
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Airports of Thailand Facebook

The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) engaged global airlines at a major aviation forum in Hong Kong to expand flight routes and boost international travel.

The AOT ramped up efforts to transform Thailand into a leading aviation hub by participating in the 30th World Route Development Forum, or Routes World 2025, held from September 24 to 26 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

The high-profile forum brings together more than 770 global aviation and tourism entities, including international airlines and airports, to explore route expansion and boost connectivity. AOT’s active role underscores its commitment to enhancing Thailand’s global air traffic and aligning with government policies to strengthen the country’s aviation infrastructure.

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | News by Thaiger

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | News by Thaiger

According to AOT, the main focus at the event is to expand new international routes and increase flight frequency to its network of airports across Thailand. These efforts also support AOT’s Air Service Development (ASD) Feasibility Study, which identifies promising new connections between Thailand and global destinations.

AOT is currently holding strategic discussions with multiple international carriers, including French Bee (France), Delta Air Lines and American Airlines (USA), Plus Ultra (Spain), IndiGo and Air India (India), Virgin Australia and Jetstar (Australia), Shandong Airlines and Spring Airlines (China), Garuda Indonesia, Oman Air, and Air New Zealand.

Related Articles

“These conversations are backed by data-driven presentations and marketing support packages designed to attract long-term partnerships.”

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | News by Thaiger

In addition to airlines, AOT is also in talks with key international airports such as Perth Airport (Australia), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (Turkey), Kualanamu International (Indonesia), LAX and SFO (USA), and Taiyuan Wusu International Airport (China). These engagements are part of a broader strategy to improve global route connectivity and elevate Thailand’s profile in the aviation sector.

AOT emphasises that route expansion is not only about tourism but also supports trade, investment, job creation, and economic stability, key pillars in Thailand’s economic development strategy, reported KhaoSod.

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | News by Thaiger

Participation in Routes World 2025 also strengthens Thailand’s international image by showcasing the country as a dynamic and strategic hub for aviation and tourism in Asia-Pacific.

Latest Thailand News
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

38 seconds ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

20 minutes ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

47 minutes ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

3 hours ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

3 hours ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

3 hours ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

3 hours ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

4 hours ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

4 hours ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

5 hours ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

22 hours ago
Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

22 hours ago
AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

22 hours ago
RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet | Thaiger Aviation News

RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

22 hours ago
Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

23 hours ago
Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

23 hours ago
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger Pattaya News

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

23 hours ago
100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae

23 hours ago
Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors | Thaiger Business News

Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors

23 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

24 hours ago
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

1 day ago
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

1 day ago
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

1 day ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

1 day ago
Aviation NewsChina NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.