Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

Villagers in Udon Thani were shocked when sealed bags of cannabis were found dumped outside a house, prompting a police investigation into the source.

Residents of Ban Si Wilai in Mueang district, Udon Thani, were left both alarmed and confused after discovering 16 bags of dried cannabis dumped outside a home yesterday, September 26.

The incident was reported to local police by villagers who stumbled upon the strange scene but refused to touch the packages, which were sealed in clear ziplock bags and labelled with a commercial sticker from a shop called Tue Joi Store.

Officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station quickly responded, collecting and weighing the cannabis, totalling 1.2 kilogrammes, before sending it for further examination and legal processing.

Natta, a 57 year old resident, said she initially mistook the bags for discarded rubbish while parking her car.

“When I looked closely and saw the word ‘cannabis’ printed clearly on the packaging, I froze. I don’t care whether it’s legal or not, it’s still a drug to me. I didn’t dare touch it.”

She immediately alerted her husband Prasit, a 76 year old local council chairman, and the village head, who assisted in contacting authorities. Prasit confirmed he had no knowledge of how the cannabis ended up in front of their property.

Natta believes the stash may have been abandoned by someone afraid of legal consequences or perhaps hidden intentionally to be retrieved later, as the area in front of the house is cluttered and easy to conceal items in.

Wasan Pratumchai, village head of Ban Chan, inspected the scene and said the branded packaging resembled commercial cannabis products legally sold in Thailand.

“I suspect it was dropped accidentally during transportation rather than dumped on purpose. But still, without proper documentation, possession is illegal.

“If someone had left behind chickens too, maybe we could have cooked them with the weed instead of calling the police!”

Police are currently working to trace the origin of the cannabis and determine whether the packaging is genuine or counterfeit. Investigators are also examining local CCTV footage to identify anyone who may have left the stash, reported KhaoSod.

This isn’t the first such case in Udon Thani. Just last month, 9.66 kilogrammes of cannabis in similar small-sale bags were found discarded in a bin on Adulyadej 4 Road, suggesting a possible link between the incidents.