Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

CCTV footage under review as police track suspected thief

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two Indian tourists reported to Pattaya police that a woman they met on the beach stole over 50,000 baht from them after visiting their hotel room.

The incident occurred around 1am today, October 23, when 52 year old Anower and 38 year old Mamun encountered a young woman on Pattaya Beach, Soi 13/4, in Bang Lamung district. The men, captivated by the woman’s charm, reportedly arranged her services and invited her back to their hotel room.

According to the police report, filed through an interpreter at Pattaya City Police Station, the evening took a turn when the woman excused herself to use the bathroom. Shortly after, a heated argument broke out between the trio, prompting them to part ways abruptly.

It wasn’t until later that the men realised something was amiss. After checking their belongings, they discovered a significant amount of money missing from their wallets. The stolen cash, in a mix of Thai and foreign currency, was valued at over 50,000 baht.

Photo courtesy of TOP News

Police have launched an investigation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspect. Officers confirmed that the footage captured the woman in question, and her image is now being used to aid in the search.

“The victims have formally filed a complaint, and we are working to track down the suspect as quickly as possible.”

Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife and beach scene, often sees incidents involving tourists and alleged scams. Local authorities continue to urge visitors to exercise caution when interacting with strangers in the city’s entertainment areas.

As the investigation unfolds, police are expected to interview hotel staff and examine further security footage to trace the woman’s movements before and after the incident, reported Channel 7 News.

This isn’t the first time Indian visitors to Thailand have found themselves in a sticky situation.

In June this year, an Indian tourist’s steamy night in Pattaya ended in embarrassment and financial loss after two transgender women allegedly stole from him and vanished.

The tourist reported to Pattaya police on June 10 that he had been robbed of nearly 41,000 baht in foreign currency. The incident occurred after he brought the two individuals back to his hotel room following a beachside encounter.

