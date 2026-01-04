Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

A 45 year old Indian tourist has filed a police report after claiming he was tricked into buying overpriced herbal products in Pattaya, in what authorities believe may be part of a recurring scam targeting foreign visitors.

The complaint was lodged at Pattaya City Police Station in the early hours of yesterday, January 3. The man told police he was approached by a group of around four foreign men while walking along Pattaya Second Road near Soi Marine Plaza at about 8.30pm the previous evening.

According to the tourist, the men initiated a friendly conversation before claiming they sold herbal remedies capable of treating hair loss. He said they then persuaded him to visit a shop named Thai Natural Herbal.

Once inside the shop, the man reportedly purchased two 200 millilitre bottles of an unidentified herbal mixture combined with coconut oil, along with one 100 millilitre bottle of pure coconut oil. The total cost came to 43,400 baht.

The tourist said he later became suspicious after realising the price was unusually high and the products appeared to be significantly overvalued. He subsequently decided to report the incident to police and submitted the items as evidence.

Police confirmed they have accepted the complaint and are currently reviewing details of the case. Officers are working to identify and locate those involved for questioning.

Authorities said the case resembles a number of similar incidents reported in Pattaya over the past year. In previous complaints, tourists have alleged being targeted by groups offering so-called “miracle” herbal products claiming to promote hair growth, weight loss or other health benefits at inflated prices.

Police have previously conducted raids against businesses linked to such scams, but reports continue to surface in popular tourist areas.

Officials urged visitors to exercise caution when approached by strangers offering unsolicited health or wellness products, particularly late at night or in busy tourist zones, as reported by the Pattaya News.