Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

A male bar host has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a well-known transgender influencer in Bangkok and stealing luxury items and a large sum of cash.

The arrest took place at around 1pm yesterday, January 3, when police from Phaholyothin Police Station detained a 21 year old man at a house in Soi Lat Phrao 41, Chatuchak district. Officers recovered a ring and a black backpack as evidence.

The victim is a transgender woman widely known online as Nara Crepe Kathoey, a popular crepe vendor and social media personality. She told police that she discovered an unknown man inside her home and confronted him.

According to her statement, the suspect claimed he was visiting a friend of hers and said he had been invited into the house. She later learned that the individual he referred to was a bar host known to one of her acquaintances.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 5pm on Friday, January 2 after receiving a burglary report from the residence. Officers arrived to find the suspect still at the property and took him into custody after discovering a ring inside his backpack.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to entering the house with the intention of stealing valuables and selling them. Police initially charged him with burglary and theft before transferring him to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Following the arrest, Nara live streamed on social media, claiming that two Hermès handbags kept in her room were missing, along with more than 600,000 baht in cash from a safe. She said the items were not immediately recovered at the scene.

Police confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the theft and to locate the missing luxury items and cash. Officers are also examining whether the suspect acted alone or received assistance from others.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed if further evidence is uncovered as the investigation continues, according to KhaoSod.