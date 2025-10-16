3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya

A group of three Thai transwomen attacked two Indian men and a hotel security guard in Pattaya, stealing approximately 24,000 baht in cash from the tourists yesterday, October 15.

An Indian tourist, accompanied by his friend and the hotel security guard, reported the assault and theft to Meuang Pattaya Police Station at 11pm. They also brought CCTV footage as evidence.

The victim, speaking through an interpreter, said he was walking along the beach when he met a Thai transwoman aged 25 to 30. He agreed to sexual services for 500 baht, but she reportedly demanded more money when she arrived at his room.

After he refused, she called two transgender friends to the accommodation, and together they attacked the tourist and his friend. The trio damaged hotel property and stole cash, including 15,000 baht and 25,000 Indian rupees, before fleeing.

The hotel security guard, hearing the commotion, went to intervene but was threatened and assaulted by the transwomen, who reportedly shouted, “You’re not the hotel owner, don’t interfere!”

The guard escaped to the lobby, to which the attackers reportedly followed and assaulted him again. They allegedly struck him with an iron bar and tore off his gold necklace worth around 60,000 baht. The victims did not reveal whether the transwomen took the necklace or not.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas and are working quickly to identify and arrest the suspects.

Similar incidents occurred previously. In May, another Indian man was attacked by a transwoman in Pattaya, who struck him on the head with her handbag and fled with his valuables.

In February, an Indian tourist in Songkhla refused a sex service from a Thai transwoman, claiming her appearance did not match her online profile. The transwoman allegedly demanded 5,000 baht for wasting her time and attacked him, escaping with his gold necklace.