Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

Police urge public to report suspicious behaviour to city hotline

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 11:14 AM
162 1 minute read
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A foreign man was arrested on Pattaya Beach after allegedly causing a disturbance and alarming tourists while carrying a knife and scissors, police said.

Pattaya city officials and local police rushed to the beach after receiving reports of a foreign man behaving erratically near an umbrella and sunbed area. The incident, which occurred in a busy part of Pattaya Beach, left residents and holidaymakers on edge as the man reportedly acted aggressively and caused a public disturbance.

Officers arrived quickly and found the man still on-site, visibly agitated and alarming people nearby. Upon searching his belongings, police discovered a knife and a pair of scissors, raising concerns about public safety in one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations.

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | News by Thaiger

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Pattaya Police Station. Officers confirmed he will face legal action under Thai law. His identity and nationality have not yet been disclosed.

A Pattaya police spokesperson stressed the importance of maintaining safety in tourist areas.

“Incidents like these are handled swiftly to protect both locals and visitors. We will not tolerate behaviour that disrupts public peace or endangers others.”

Related Articles

City officials also used the opportunity to remind the public that anyone witnessing threatening or suspicious activity can report it around the clock by calling the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337. The line is staffed 24 hours a day and is available in multiple languages.

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | News by Thaiger

This latest scare comes amid ongoing efforts by Pattaya police to maintain public order and ensure a safe environment as tourist numbers rise in the lead-up to peak season.

While violent incidents involving tourists are rare, police have recently increased patrols in beachfront areas to reassure the public and respond more quickly to potential threats.

The man remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

According to Pattaya Mail, further charges could be brought depending on the outcome of psychological assessments and background checks.

Pattaya Beach remains open to the public, with city officials assuring that safety measures are in place to prevent similar disturbances.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

12 minutes ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

32 minutes ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

52 minutes ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

59 minutes ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

1 hour ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

2 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

2 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

2 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

2 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

18 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

19 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

19 hours ago
Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter

19 hours ago
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

20 hours ago
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

20 hours ago
Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother

21 hours ago
Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings | Thaiger Phuket News

Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings

21 hours ago
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

22 hours ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

1 day ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

1 day ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

1 day ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

1 day ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 11:14 AM
162 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.