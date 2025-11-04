Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

A foreign man was arrested on Pattaya Beach after allegedly causing a disturbance and alarming tourists while carrying a knife and scissors, police said.

Pattaya city officials and local police rushed to the beach after receiving reports of a foreign man behaving erratically near an umbrella and sunbed area. The incident, which occurred in a busy part of Pattaya Beach, left residents and holidaymakers on edge as the man reportedly acted aggressively and caused a public disturbance.

Officers arrived quickly and found the man still on-site, visibly agitated and alarming people nearby. Upon searching his belongings, police discovered a knife and a pair of scissors, raising concerns about public safety in one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations.

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Pattaya Police Station. Officers confirmed he will face legal action under Thai law. His identity and nationality have not yet been disclosed.

A Pattaya police spokesperson stressed the importance of maintaining safety in tourist areas.

“Incidents like these are handled swiftly to protect both locals and visitors. We will not tolerate behaviour that disrupts public peace or endangers others.”

City officials also used the opportunity to remind the public that anyone witnessing threatening or suspicious activity can report it around the clock by calling the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337. The line is staffed 24 hours a day and is available in multiple languages.

This latest scare comes amid ongoing efforts by Pattaya police to maintain public order and ensure a safe environment as tourist numbers rise in the lead-up to peak season.

While violent incidents involving tourists are rare, police have recently increased patrols in beachfront areas to reassure the public and respond more quickly to potential threats.

The man remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

According to Pattaya Mail, further charges could be brought depending on the outcome of psychological assessments and background checks.

Pattaya Beach remains open to the public, with city officials assuring that safety measures are in place to prevent similar disturbances.