AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: November 26, 2025, 4:00 PM
The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand) is inviting members and guests to its End of Year Christmas Reception, known as the Christmas Sundowners, taking place on Wednesday, December 3, at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Held exclusively at the hotel’s Le Grand Ballroom on the 7th floor, the event will run from 6pm to 9pm and will bring together the AustCham community for an evening of festive Christmas networking in Thailand. Guests can look forward to a warm Christmas atmosphere, the chance to create their own personalised Christmas cards, and multiple opportunities to win prizes in the Great Lucky Draw throughout the night.

AustCham encourages all members and attendees to book early, as spaces are limited and walk-ins are not permitted. All registrations must be completed through the AustCham website.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: Le Grand Ballroom, 7th Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Ticket Prices:

  • Australian Chamber members: 1,500 Thai baht
  • Non-members: 2,350 Thai baht
  • Sponsor & pre-paid voucher: Complimentary

    • Please note: Two (2) pre-paid vouchers are required for one (1) Christmas Reception ticket.

Registration policy

  • Advance registration is required.
  • Walk-ins will not be accepted due to limited event space.
  • By registering, attendees consent to their details being shared with event partners.

Payment & cancellation policy

  • An advance payment is required to confirm registration.
  • If payment is not completed 2 working days before the event, the reservation will be released to the waiting list.
  • Free cancellation is available up to 2 working days before the event, with payments refundable or transferable as event credit.
  • Cancellations made later than this period, as well as no-shows, are not eligible for a refund or credit.
  • Unpaid registrants will be invoiced unconditionally.
  • Transferred credits must be used within 6 months, after which they become invalid and non-refundable.

For inquiries, you can contact the organiser at +66 659691460

Press Release

