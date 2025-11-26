AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand) is inviting members and guests to its End of Year Christmas Reception, known as the Christmas Sundowners, taking place on Wednesday, December 3, at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit.
Held exclusively at the hotel’s Le Grand Ballroom on the 7th floor, the event will run from 6pm to 9pm and will bring together the AustCham community for an evening of festive Christmas networking in Thailand. Guests can look forward to a warm Christmas atmosphere, the chance to create their own personalised Christmas cards, and multiple opportunities to win prizes in the Great Lucky Draw throughout the night.
AustCham encourages all members and attendees to book early, as spaces are limited and walk-ins are not permitted. All registrations must be completed through the AustCham website.
Event details
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Venue: Le Grand Ballroom, 7th Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Ticket Prices:
- Australian Chamber members: 1,500 Thai baht
- Non-members: 2,350 Thai baht
- Sponsor & pre-paid voucher: Complimentary
-
-
Please note: Two (2) pre-paid vouchers are required for one (1) Christmas Reception ticket.
-
Registration policy
- Advance registration is required.
- Walk-ins will not be accepted due to limited event space.
- By registering, attendees consent to their details being shared with event partners.
Payment & cancellation policy
- An advance payment is required to confirm registration.
- If payment is not completed 2 working days before the event, the reservation will be released to the waiting list.
- Free cancellation is available up to 2 working days before the event, with payments refundable or transferable as event credit.
- Cancellations made later than this period, as well as no-shows, are not eligible for a refund or credit.
- Unpaid registrants will be invoiced unconditionally.
- Transferred credits must be used within 6 months, after which they become invalid and non-refundable.
For inquiries, you can contact the organiser at +66 659691460
Press Release
Latest Thailand News
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: