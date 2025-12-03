Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 3, 2025, 2:47 PM
309 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An Indian man issued an apology after a video of him placing his feet on the backrest of a Trang-Phuket coach bus seat went viral on Thai social media.

The video was first shared yesterday, December 2, by Facebook user Y’Not Seven, and later reposted by several news pages. In the clip, the Indian man is seen travelling with a friend. He removed his shoes and placed both feet on the backrest of the seat in front of him.

Although the seat was empty and only a few passengers were on the bus, the person who filmed the incident said the behaviour was inappropriate and disrespectful. The Facebook user also claimed that the man’s feet produced an unpleasant smell that affected others on board.

Many Thai netizens reacted strongly in the comments, criticising the man for lacking manners and failing to respect public space. Others stated that his action was unhygienic. Some wrote…

“Why didn’t the driver warn him or fine him?”

“Smelly feet on public transport is not funny. It makes people sick.”

“Give him a book on proper manners.”

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported today, December 3, that the Indian man reached out to the page via Messenger, asking for the photos and video to be removed. The page shared screenshots of his messages, in which he wrote…

“Good morning, sir. Could you please delete the pictures? Sorry sir. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please respond. Could you please help me?”

Feet on car dashboard
Photo by vbacarin via Canva

He told the page administrator that he did not realise his actions were causing any disturbance. He explained that the bus had limited legroom, which caused him discomfort, so he lifted his legs to ease the pain. He added that he did not intend to cause a nuisance and promised not to behave in such a way again.

A similar incident gained attention in September 2023 when a Thai TikToker, known as Keng, reminded air travellers about basic etiquette after a foreign passenger behind her placed his feet on her armrest during a flight. Many netizens shared their own unpleasant experiences with improper behaviour on public transport.

