Thailand pushes sustainable gem industry with GIT standard programmes

The Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand, or GIT, has launched a new national initiative to advance Thailand’s position as a global hub for sustainable gem and jewellery production.

The programme, titled Thailand Towards a World Sustainable Gem and Jewellery Hub, aims to help SMEs meet international standards in sustainability, governance, and environmental responsibility as global trade rules continue to evolve.

Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director General of GIT, stated that Thailand’s gem and jewellery sector remains one of the country’s leading export industries.

However, Global consumers now look beyond aesthetics and increasingly demand “standards, transparency, and sustainability,” factors that have become essential requirements in today’s international trade landscape.

“For this reason, GIT is accelerating efforts through the ‘Thailand towards World Sustainable Gem and Jewellery Hub’ project. Our focus is to equip SMEs across the supply chain, from manufacturing and trading to business operations, to achieve international standards through intensive training, one-on-one consulting, and specialised courses in governance, environmental management, and carbon footprint.

“These efforts reflect GIT’s commitment to keeping Thailand’s industry aligned with global expectations and mark an important step toward establishing Thailand as a truly sustainable global production and trade hub.”

The new programme builds on strong success momentum from 2024, centred on the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) standard. That effort engaged more than 300 participants in training sessions, provided structured advisory support to over 100 companies, and assessed 40 businesses for RJC readiness.

These results, GIT noted, underscore Thai SMEs’ potential to compete globally when equipped with the right tools and support.

For the remainder of 2025, the programme expands training access to SMEs through three key standards covering governance, sustainability, and environmental performance:

GIT Standard 3001: A Thai-developed governance and sustainability framework that enhances production systems, strengthens traceability, and builds global consumer confidence while serving as a foundation for meeting international standards.

A Thai-developed governance and sustainability framework that enhances production systems, strengthens traceability, and builds global consumer confidence while serving as a foundation for meeting international standards. Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC): A globally recognised standard emphasising ethical business conduct with a focus on social responsibility, environmental care, and good governance.

A globally recognised standard emphasising ethical business conduct with a focus on social responsibility, environmental care, and good governance. Carbon Footprint for Organisation (CFO): Another significant step for transforming Thailand’s gem and jewellery sector into a low-carbon industry, aligning with national SDGs and global environmental expectations.

Beyond technical training, the programme operates as a comprehensive support system for SMEs. It includes one-on-one consulting from experts in each standard, access to specialised courses with leading professionals, performance assessments with tailored feedback, and individualised roadmaps to help businesses prepare for internationally recognised certification.

The initiative also supports brand and business image upgrades to meet modern consumer expectations for transparency and sustainability. In addition, GIT will connect participating SMEs to global markets through its international partner networks.

Sumet added that these components, taken together, not only strengthen the Thai gem and jewellery industry’s ability to compete sustainably but also serve as a critical mechanism in driving Thailand toward becoming a true global hub for gem and jewellery production and trade.

“This year’s programme represents a major leap forward. It allows entrepreneurs to advance in quality, governance, and environmental responsibility simultaneously, preparing them to meet international standards in markets across Asia, Europe, and the United States.”

SMEs interested in joining the Thailand Towards a World Sustainable Gem and Jewellery Hub programme may apply from November 17 to December 19, 2025.

Application and Information

Application form: https://forms.gle/28nkFH23grpUwWMb6

Eligibility and selection criteria: https://bit.ly/GIT-Information

For more information:

GIT Standards Development Division Tel: (+66) 02-634-4999 ext. 456 Email: rd@git.or.th / gitstandard@git.or.th

