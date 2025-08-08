Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops

Thai parents accuse parlour of inking minors without consent, sparking legal investigation

A furious father marched his teenage son into a Chon Buri police station this week to accuse a local tattoo parlour of illegally inking the 14 year old boy without parental consent.

The drama unfolded yesterday, August 7, at Phlu Ta Luang Police Station, where Dr Thirawat Weerawat, better known as Attorney Ice Sai Lui, accompanied the boy’s parents to lodge a formal complaint. The family allege the shop, located in the Km 10 area, tattooed their son without even asking for identification, let alone permission from a guardian.

A preliminary police investigation reportedly found the parlour had tattooed several minors under 20 without checking ages or seeking consent. Officers are now investigating whether the business breached laws relating to children’s rights, public health, and licensing regulations.

The boy’s parents said their son is far too young to grasp the lifelong consequences of body art. They fear the tattoo could hinder his prospects, including applying for government service or pursuing careers with strict image requirements.

“He is not mature enough to understand what this could mean for his life,” the father said.

Dr Thirawat stressed that his complaint goes beyond one boy. He wants police to check whether the shop is operating with a proper business licence and to prosecute any violations to the fullest extent of the law.

“I’d like to urge all tattoo shop owners to be mindful of ethics and be socially conscious, not just focused on profit. The future of Thai children is more valuable than the money in their pockets.”

The incident has stirred debate in the local community and online, with some defending teenagers’ right to self-expression and others calling for stricter enforcement against tattooing minors, reported Channel 3 Plus.

Under Thai law, tattooing children without parental consent can be prosecuted, especially if it poses a health risk or violates child protection regulations.

Police are expected to summon the shop owner for questioning in the coming days as part of the investigation.

For now, Dr Thirawat and the boy’s parents hope the case will serve as a warning—and stop any more young Thais from making permanent decisions before they are ready.

