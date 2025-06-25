Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok

Bob Scott
June 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A drunken Turkish teenager kicked off on Bangkok’s backpacker strip after losing his passport and ended up slapped, tackled, and cuffed after lashing out at a Thai woman near Khao San Road.

The 18 year old was arrested in the early hours of yesterday, morning, June 24, after a booze-fuelled meltdown that turned violent, leaving bystanders shocked and police dragging him off for a sobering sit-down at Chanasongkram station.

Witnesses say the teen, reeking of alcohol and rage, stormed up to a group of Thai women waiting for a Grab ride home around 5am, and tried to chat them up. When he was politely brushed off, he vanished, only to come back even more agitated and yelling about his lost passport and money.

“He slapped my shoulder, so I slapped him back,” said 22 year old Pink, who was caught up in the chaos. “He was shouting and clearly drunk. We just wanted to go home.”

The outburst escalated until a local tuk tuk driver and other passers-by stepped in, pinning the out-of-control tourist to the ground until officers arrived.

Police say the teen had been wandering around Khao San Road shouting at random people before the incident and may have been involved in other scuffles, including allegedly stabbing a foreign woman earlier in the night, leaving her with a wound.

Officers later recovered the teenager’s expired passport, which had been handed in by a taxi driver, adding a touch of irony to the whole meltdown.

The unnamed Turkish national was taken into custody and now faces charges as the investigation continues, Bangkok Post reported.

Police warned that being a tourist doesn’t grant immunity from Thai law: “Drunk or not, violence has consequences.”

In related news, Thai government officials reported a slowdown in hotel bookings.

Khaosan Business Association President Sanga Ruangwattanakul reported that bookings have fallen to 60% from 70% last year.

