Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

Emotional search ends with teen found safe but disoriented

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
239 1 minute read
Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A missing 14 year old boy, locally known as Nong Bank, was found in a dazed state sitting on a bridge in Udon Thani province. He had disappeared from his home in Nong Han district with his motorcycle, prompting his parents to seek assistance through social media.

Nong Bank was discovered by Wasan Pathumchai, village head of Ban Chan, Moo 1. The boy matched the description shared in the search efforts and was located near a convenience store on the ring road in Baan Chan subdistrict.

Upon arrival, reporters found Nong Bank disoriented but able to communicate. He claimed to be from Baan Non Sa-ard in Nong Han district but was unsure how he ended up at the bridge. His motorcycle was found dismantled in the forest.

Reporters noted that his arms and legs were red and scratched. Nong Bank explained that he had trekked through the forest, resulting in mosquito and hornet stings.

His parents, who arrived shortly after being notified of his location, were overjoyed to reunite with him and embraced him warmly. They revealed that their son had been missing since the night of August 23, after leaving with 11 friends for a trip to Udon Thani city. Upon returning, his friends did not notice his absence, leading to a social media campaign to find him, reported KhaoSod.

The parents believe that Nong Bank’s disoriented state was due to consuming kratom water mixed with B5, a sedative used to treat Parkinson’s disease and alleviate side effects from psychiatric medications.

In similar news, a 15 year old Burmese girl reported missing from her Nonthaburi home has refused to return, alleging she was physically abused by her parents.

Her parents, 45 year old Mamat Ye Hinn and 40 year old Asha Bwe, sought help from Thai media on August 12 after their daughter, Bee, vanished from their home on July 24 at around 8am.

Latest Thailand News
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

21 minutes ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

36 minutes ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

59 minutes ago
Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, &#8216;Jealous Type&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, ‘Jealous Type’

1 hour ago
Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat

1 hour ago
Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage | Thaiger Crime News

Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage

1 hour ago
Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips | Thaiger Technology News

Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips

2 hours ago
Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck

2 hours ago
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

2 hours ago
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

2 hours ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

3 hours ago
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

3 hours ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

3 hours ago
Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

4 hours ago
Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

4 hours ago
Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

4 hours ago
Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

4 hours ago
Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

5 hours ago
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November | Thaiger Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

5 hours ago
Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

5 hours ago
Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets | Thaiger Crime News

Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets

5 hours ago
Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite | Thaiger Business News

Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
239 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x