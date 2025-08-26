Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

A missing 14 year old boy, locally known as Nong Bank, was found in a dazed state sitting on a bridge in Udon Thani province. He had disappeared from his home in Nong Han district with his motorcycle, prompting his parents to seek assistance through social media.

Nong Bank was discovered by Wasan Pathumchai, village head of Ban Chan, Moo 1. The boy matched the description shared in the search efforts and was located near a convenience store on the ring road in Baan Chan subdistrict.

Upon arrival, reporters found Nong Bank disoriented but able to communicate. He claimed to be from Baan Non Sa-ard in Nong Han district but was unsure how he ended up at the bridge. His motorcycle was found dismantled in the forest.

Reporters noted that his arms and legs were red and scratched. Nong Bank explained that he had trekked through the forest, resulting in mosquito and hornet stings.

His parents, who arrived shortly after being notified of his location, were overjoyed to reunite with him and embraced him warmly. They revealed that their son had been missing since the night of August 23, after leaving with 11 friends for a trip to Udon Thani city. Upon returning, his friends did not notice his absence, leading to a social media campaign to find him, reported KhaoSod.

The parents believe that Nong Bank’s disoriented state was due to consuming kratom water mixed with B5, a sedative used to treat Parkinson’s disease and alleviate side effects from psychiatric medications.

In similar news, a 15 year old Burmese girl reported missing from her Nonthaburi home has refused to return, alleging she was physically abused by her parents.

Her parents, 45 year old Mamat Ye Hinn and 40 year old Asha Bwe, sought help from Thai media on August 12 after their daughter, Bee, vanished from their home on July 24 at around 8am.