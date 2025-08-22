Chinese man caught selling ketamine ‘K-vapes’ in Chon Buri

Suspect found with drugs, gun and cash after failed sting operation

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A drug sting in Chon Buri exposed a black market operation selling ketamine-laced vape pods, ending in a car chase and arrest.

Bang Lamung Police, led by Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, launched a sting operation yesterday, August 21, at 8pm in the Huai Yai area, targeting Yu Shizhone, a Chinese national allegedly running an online black market for so-called “K-vapes.” These devices are electronic cigarettes infused with ketamine, marketed to both Thai and Chinese users.

The operation involved undercover officers arranging to purchase 200 vape pods for 200,000 baht, 1,000 baht each, in a village in Huai Yai. Sensing the trap, Yu fled in a white Toyota Yaris but was nabbed near a pharmacy in Takhian Tia, about 1 kilometre away.

Police found 24 vape pods hidden under the driver’s seat and another used pod in the vehicle. A subsequent search of Yu’s nearby home uncovered a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, 25 rounds of ammunition, 28 methamphetamine pills, and drug paraphernalia, along with quantities of crystal meth and ketamine.

During questioning, Yu admitted to living in Thailand for more than eight months and confessed to selling K-vapes illegally. He claimed the meth belonged to an unnamed Chinese friend and said a Thai associate had pawned the gun to him. Police, however, weren’t buying the excuses, especially after his drug test came back positive.

Despite facing charges under the Narcotics Act, Customs Act, and Firearms Act, Yu appeared unfazed, even smiling in photos with the seized evidence, The Pattaya News reported.

“His behaviour during the arrest was unusual. He acted as if nothing was wrong.”

Police are continuing their investigation and intend to prosecute Yu to the fullest extent of the law. His arrest adds to the growing list of foreign nationals using Thailand as a hub for illicit drug operations.

As the country tightens enforcement on narcotics and e-cigarette smuggling, police warn that international traffickers will be met with swift justice.

