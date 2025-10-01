Pattaya teen badly hurt after firecracker explodes on beach

A 14 year old boy was seriously injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand on Pattaya Beach, shocking crowds of locals and tourists nearby.

The incident unfolded at around 9.30pm yesterday, September 30, near Soi 9, where crowds of Thai residents and foreign tourists had gathered. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blast.

Rescuers found a 14 year old boy in severe pain, bleeding heavily from his right hand. His index and middle fingers were badly damaged, with nails torn away by the force of the explosion. First aid was administered at the scene before he was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent treatment. His identity has been withheld due to his age.

According to initial investigations, the teenager had brought a spherical firecracker to the beach. While attempting to light it, the device exploded unexpectedly, leaving him seriously injured.

The explosion stunned bystanders, many of whom were left visibly shaken. Officials quickly moved to control the situation, ensuring the area was safe and documenting evidence.

Officials later issued a stark warning to parents, urging them to closely supervise their children, especially during the school holidays and the upcoming Loy Krathong festival. The period is notorious for the widespread sale of illegal fireworks and firecrackers, often in defiance of safety regulations.

Officials stressed that such incidents highlight the dangers of using firecrackers in public spaces, where not only the users but also bystanders are put at risk. They called for stricter monitoring of retailers and tougher enforcement against shops found to be selling the banned items, reported The Pattaya News.

Community leaders have echoed the calls for vigilance, saying that children should be kept away from dangerous items that can cause life-altering injuries. The latest accident has added urgency to ongoing campaigns to reduce the illegal sale of fireworks and raise awareness about the hazards they pose.

For now, the young boy remains under medical care, while Pattaya officials step up warnings ahead of festive celebrations. As Loy Krathong approaches, officials fear more accidents could follow unless urgent measures are taken.