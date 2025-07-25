Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

In a dramatic crackdown on drug trafficking in Chon Buri, Bang Lamung Police joined forces with local officials to raid a seemingly ordinary grocery store that was secretly operating as a hub for illegal narcotics.

The bust, which took place in Village 5 of the Takhian Tia area, led to the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of methamphetamine.

The operation kicked off when officers stormed the store and detained 55 year old Nookon Boonsala from Sisaket province. Police found 290 methamphetamine tablets hidden on the premises. Authorities say the store was being used as a front to mask its involvement in drug distribution.

Following the initial raid, Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, ordered a wider investigation. Under the command of Police Lieutenant Colonel Pakorn Muensi-ngern and Police Lieutenant Thongthawat Phonlakorn, officers traced the supply chain and uncovered links to a major local dealer identified only as “M.”

The expanded operation resulted in the arrest of four more suspects: 40 year old Ek Wiramud, who was found with 368 meth pills, 43 year old Bang-on Ruenrot (3 meth pills), 42 year old Suphannika Thaenduang (220 meth pills and 0.75 grammes of crystal meth), and 33 year old Adisak Boonmuang (50 meth pills).

The police recovered 638 meth pills and just under a gramme of crystal meth in total. During questioning, all suspects reportedly admitted to possessing the drugs and confessed they were dealing primarily to teenagers and factory workers in the area. The drugs were typically sold in batches of three to five bags at roughly 3,300 baht each, The Pattaya News reports.

Police believe the network is part of a broader operation and are now working to track down the main dealer and remaining associates. Police have pledged continued raids and strict enforcement to root out the drug trade in Takhian Tia and the surrounding areas.