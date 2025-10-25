Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution

Police launch probe after teen’s sudden death in his bedroom

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of สมาคมกู้ภัยลำปาง จุด นิคมพัฒนา Facebook

A 14 year old boy was found dead beside an electrical socket at his home in Nikhom Phatthana, Lampang, northern Thailand, prompting an investigation into the cause of his sudden death.

The incident occurred yesterday morning, October 24, when the boy’s mother tried to wake him for school. After receiving no response, she entered his room and made the heartbreaking discovery. Her son was lying unresponsive next to a power strip and several tangled electrical cords.

Panicked, she immediately alerted emergency services. Responders from the Lampang Rescue Association, an on-call doctor from Lampang Hospital, and officers from Thung Fai Police Station quickly arrived at the scene.

The victim, a second-year secondary student from a reputable local school, was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe electrocution may have caused the boy’s death, based on the position of the body and the surrounding electrical equipment. Several devices were reportedly plugged into a power strip near where he was found, though no obvious signs of burns or sparking were visible.

Officers have confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Lampang Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. Until then, the community and the boy’s school remain in shock over the sudden loss.

Neighbours described the boy as well-behaved and diligent.

“He was always polite, always on time. It’s hard to believe something like this could happen.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will inspect the home’s electrical system to rule out any safety violations or faulty wiring. Meanwhile, officials are reminding the public to check household wiring and electrical devices regularly, especially around children and teens.

As the investigation continues, the devastated family is being supported by local officials and community members.

The final post-mortem report will be crucial in determining whether the cause of death was accidental electrocution or due to another factor, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 25, 2025
