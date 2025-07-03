Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
Picture courtesy of Emilia Azarova

A British teenager has told how her dream trip to Thailand turned into a painful nightmare after she was left “traumatised” by severe sunburn on her very first day, leaving her with blisters, facial swelling and in need of hospital treatment.

Emilia Azarova had flown to the popular island of Koh Samui on June 13 for a Muay Thai fighting competition. Keen to enjoy the sunshine, the law student from North West London went for a two-hour swim in the ocean on her first morning but forgot one crucial thing.

“I didn’t feel hot in the water so I didn’t think I needed sun cream. As soon as I got out, my lips were swollen like I’d had filler.”

By the following morning, the 17 year old woke up with her face and eyes painfully swollen. She assumed it was just a bad case of sunburn and tried to sleep it off, but things quickly got worse.

“My face felt so painful I couldn’t even move it. A few days later, blisters started forming on my forehead, nose and chin, it felt like stabbing pains, razor sharp. I was just crying the whole time.”

Picture courtesy of Emilia Azarova

Despite being in Thailand for an intense training schedule, the teenager was forced to abandon her fight prep and seek medical help. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors gave her an injection to reduce the swelling and a cream to treat the blisters.

“The blisters went down the next day, but then my face started peeling. Even after the swelling reduced, my skin still felt achy and sore. I couldn’t move my face without pain.”

Picture courtesy of Muay Thai Records

The ordeal ruined a week of Azarova’s trip and left her unable to train properly but she now wants to raise awareness about the hidden dangers of the sun, especially for those who think they’re safe because of previous tanning.

“I used sunbeds before I came here and thought I’d be alright. But this experience has completely changed the way I look at sun protection.”

Pictures courtesy of Emilia Azarova

Picture courtesy of Emilia Azarova

Now, Azarova won’t step outside without taking every precaution.

“I’m not leaving my apartment without a shirt, a cap and three layers of sun cream. I don’t care if I’m sweating, I’m not going through that again.”

The British teenager says people underestimate how strong the sun can be in tropical countries – and urges fellow holidaymakers to take it seriously, The Mirror reported.

“You see Thai people wearing jumpers and covering up, that tells you how extreme the sun is here. Even if it feels cool, the rays are still intense. I’d really recommend long clothes, hats and proper sun protection. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

