Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust

A late-night gathering turned into a high-stakes bust when Pattaya police swooped on a park full of youths—only to discover one teenager armed to the teeth and ready for a gang clash.

At around 3am today, July 12, Pattaya City Police received urgent reports from worried residents about a large group of young people causing a commotion near the Meteorological Department’s weather forecasting office on Phratamnak Hill.

Responding swiftly, officers led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo and under the command of Police Lieutenant Kittisuk Suthinitatwong, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police, moved in to disperse the gathering.

More than 20 youths, aged between 15 and 25, were found congregating in the park alongside a row of parked motorcycles.

As police approached, they spotted a suspicious youth attempting to slip away. Officers intercepted him and carried out a search, uncovering a black crossbody bag stuffed with weapons.

Inside, they found a homemade 9mm pistol loaded with a bullet, an extra 9mm round, and a pocketknife.

The suspect was identified as 19 year old Witthawat Phukyod, known by the nickname Tao.

He was immediately detained and escorted to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

During the interview, Witthawat admitted that he and his friends had been riding around when they encountered a rival gang. Fearing a violent confrontation, he claimed he dashed home to retrieve the weapon for self-defence, reported The Pattaya News.

“I bought the gun from a friend a while ago,” he said, though he refused to name the seller.

Police said that before any clash took place, they arrived and arrested him.

“This is precisely the type of behaviour we will not tolerate,” an officer said. “Armed youth gatherings put everyone at risk.”

All evidence—including the firearm, ammunition, and knife—was seized.

Witthawat was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in public without permission.

Police have since launched an investigation to trace the source of the homemade pistol, warning that anyone involved in manufacturing or supplying illegal weapons will face severe consequences.

Officers emphasised that patrols in Pattaya would be stepped up to crack down on similar groups, vowing to keep public spaces safe from gang activity and armed violence.

