Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 20, 2025
63 1 minute read
Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon
Photo via KhaoSod

A man was fatally shot after a dispute with his tattoo artist yesterday, April 19, at 9pm. The incident occurred on a road in Mueang Samut Sakhon district, Samut Sakhon province, after which the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police Lieutenant Samart Tingwang, deputy inspector at Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station, was alerted to the shooting and coordinated with forensic officers and medical personnel. The investigation team, including Police Major General Teeradej Athipakkul and other senior officers, was dispatched to the scene.

The deceased, identified as 42 year old Jakkrit from Na Di subdistrict, Samut Sakhon, was found with gunshot wounds to the right temple and chest. Two 9mm bullet casings were collected by the police as evidence. Witnesses identified the gunman as 57 year old Sang, a garbage collector and tattoo artist, who had fled the scene.

Witnesses recounted that Jakkrit had walked past Sang’s roadside dwelling, leading to an argument, the cause of which remains unknown. Jakkrit then reportedly went to a room approximately 200 metres away before returning to the alley entrance. Shortly after, three gunshots were heard. Residents found Jakkrit deceased on the ground while Sang escaped on a motorcycle.

Related Articles

Police have sent Jakkrit’s body to the hospital for an autopsy and are actively pursuing Sang for legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In similar news, the body of a gunman, wanted for fatally shooting a police officer in Loei province on April 10, was found floating in the river along the Thai-Lao border on April 16. A search yielded valuables of over 530,000 baht.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Pairoj Prom-in was killed when Boonkird, a known drug dealer with a history of drug and firearm offences, resisted arrest at a rubber plantation and opened fire on the officers during his escape. Boonkird had managed to evade capture with the help of associates following the shooting.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai election campaign attacked by village head Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai election campaign attacked by village head

5 minutes ago
Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China Thailand News

Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

27 minutes ago
Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan

49 minutes ago
Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon Thailand News

Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon

1 hour ago
Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours Thailand News

Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours

2 hours ago
Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence Phuket News

Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence

2 hours ago
Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost Thailand News

Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

3 hours ago
Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Thai cyber police bust gambling ring fronting as farm firm Thailand News

Thai cyber police bust gambling ring fronting as farm firm

4 hours ago
Chinese executive detained over Bangkok tower collapse fatalities Bangkok News

Chinese executive detained over Bangkok tower collapse fatalities

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Songkran festival sees 8% drop in fatalities Thailand News

Thailand’s Songkran festival sees 8% drop in fatalities

5 hours ago
Bangkok to receive 500 electric buses in clean energy transition Bangkok News

Bangkok to receive 500 electric buses in clean energy transition

5 hours ago
Thailand weather: Heavy rain and storms hit 42 provinces Thailand News

Thailand weather: Heavy rain and storms hit 42 provinces

6 hours ago
Escalators in Thailand to follow new earthquake safety standards Thailand News

Escalators in Thailand to follow new earthquake safety standards

1 day ago
Paramilitary volunteer arrested for fatal Songkran stabbing Thailand News

Paramilitary volunteer arrested for fatal Songkran stabbing

1 day ago
Pattaya ramps up security with 750 cops and drones for Songkran Pattaya News

Pattaya ramps up security with 750 cops and drones for Songkran

1 day ago
Officials probe illegal land grabs in Phuket wildlife zone Phuket News

Officials probe illegal land grabs in Phuket wildlife zone

1 day ago
Tourist egged in Hua Hin taxi turf war but still loves Thailand Thailand News

Tourist egged in Hua Hin taxi turf war but still loves Thailand

1 day ago
Chon Buri councillor accused of assaulting journalist Pattaya News

Chon Buri councillor accused of assaulting journalist

1 day ago
Chiang Rai police seize 110kg ketamine in hotel arrest Thailand News

Chiang Rai police seize 110kg ketamine in hotel arrest

1 day ago
Motorcycle rider killed in Nakhon Ratchasima road accident Thailand News

Motorcycle rider killed in Nakhon Ratchasima road accident

1 day ago
Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms Phuket News

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms

1 day ago
TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability Thailand Travel

TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

1 day ago
Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown Pattaya News

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown

1 day ago
Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash Thailand News

Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 20, 2025
63 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan

Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan

49 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours

Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours

2 hours ago
Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence

Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence

2 hours ago
Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

3 hours ago