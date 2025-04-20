Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon

A man was fatally shot after a dispute with his tattoo artist yesterday, April 19, at 9pm. The incident occurred on a road in Mueang Samut Sakhon district, Samut Sakhon province, after which the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police Lieutenant Samart Tingwang, deputy inspector at Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station, was alerted to the shooting and coordinated with forensic officers and medical personnel. The investigation team, including Police Major General Teeradej Athipakkul and other senior officers, was dispatched to the scene.

The deceased, identified as 42 year old Jakkrit from Na Di subdistrict, Samut Sakhon, was found with gunshot wounds to the right temple and chest. Two 9mm bullet casings were collected by the police as evidence. Witnesses identified the gunman as 57 year old Sang, a garbage collector and tattoo artist, who had fled the scene.

Witnesses recounted that Jakkrit had walked past Sang’s roadside dwelling, leading to an argument, the cause of which remains unknown. Jakkrit then reportedly went to a room approximately 200 metres away before returning to the alley entrance. Shortly after, three gunshots were heard. Residents found Jakkrit deceased on the ground while Sang escaped on a motorcycle.

Police have sent Jakkrit’s body to the hospital for an autopsy and are actively pursuing Sang for legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the body of a gunman, wanted for fatally shooting a police officer in Loei province on April 10, was found floating in the river along the Thai-Lao border on April 16. A search yielded valuables of over 530,000 baht.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Pairoj Prom-in was killed when Boonkird, a known drug dealer with a history of drug and firearm offences, resisted arrest at a rubber plantation and opened fire on the officers during his escape. Boonkird had managed to evade capture with the help of associates following the shooting.