Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street

Police were called yesterday, March 30, after a foreign man reportedly became aggressive and tried to attack members of the public and tourists on Pattaya Walking Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station received the report at 9am and went to the scene with additional personnel.

The man, believed to be about 30 to 35 years old, was found in a nearby building. Residents and bystanders were holding him after the disturbance.

A ride-hailing app driver told police he had earlier found the man asleep by the roadside and was concerned he might be hit by passing vehicles.

The driver said he went to wake him, but the man became angry, shouted abuse and attempted to attack those trying to help.

Residents then helped restrain the man and notified police. Officers took him to Pattaya City Police Station to calm down and said legal action would follow.

Elsewhere, a Russian tourist was arrested in Patong, Phuket, after police responded to reports of public intoxication and disorderly behaviour near a busy roadside canal.

The 43 year old man was found near a canal adjacent to a gold shop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaving aggressively.

Police charged the man with consuming alcohol or other intoxicants to the point of intoxication and causing a public disturbance on a public road.

In another similar incident, Pattaya municipal officers rushed to assist a heavily intoxicated Chinese visitor found unconscious near the entrance of the city’s infamous nightlife strip.

The man was discovered lying face down on the pavement, visibly intoxicated but with his personal belongings still intact.

Municipal staff acted quickly to check his condition and ensure he regained consciousness without requiring medical intervention. Once stable, the man was escorted by local motorcycle taxi drivers, arranged by the officials, back to his accommodation.