Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 9:23 AM
70 1 minute read
Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from เก็บข่าวพัทยา

Police were called yesterday, March 30, after a foreign man reportedly became aggressive and tried to attack members of the public and tourists on Pattaya Walking Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station received the report at 9am and went to the scene with additional personnel.

The man, believed to be about 30 to 35 years old, was found in a nearby building. Residents and bystanders were holding him after the disturbance.

Police detained a foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street after he allegedly attacked people who tried to help him from the roadside.
Photo from เก็บข่าวพัทยา

A ride-hailing app driver told police he had earlier found the man asleep by the roadside and was concerned he might be hit by passing vehicles.

The driver said he went to wake him, but the man became angry, shouted abuse and attempted to attack those trying to help.

Residents then helped restrain the man and notified police. Officers took him to Pattaya City Police Station to calm down and said legal action would follow.

Police detained a foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street after he allegedly attacked people who tried to help him from the roadside.
Photo from เก็บข่าวพัทยา

Elsewhere, a Russian tourist was arrested in Patong, Phuket, after police responded to reports of public intoxication and disorderly behaviour near a busy roadside canal.

Related Articles

The 43 year old man was found near a canal adjacent to a gold shop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaving aggressively.

Police charged the man with consuming alcohol or other intoxicants to the point of intoxication and causing a public disturbance on a public road.

In another similar incident, Pattaya municipal officers rushed to assist a heavily intoxicated Chinese visitor found unconscious near the entrance of the city’s infamous nightlife strip.

The man was discovered lying face down on the pavement, visibly intoxicated but with his personal belongings still intact.

Municipal staff acted quickly to check his condition and ensure he regained consciousness without requiring medical intervention. Once stable, the man was escorted by local motorcycle taxi drivers, arranged by the officials, back to his accommodation.

Latest Thailand News
Family holidays get easier with Kids Eat Free stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Family holidays get easier with Kids Eat Free stays in Phuket and Khao Lak

3 minutes ago
Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street

5 minutes ago
Thailand introduces guidelines for intoxication checks before alcohol sales | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand introduces guidelines for intoxication checks before alcohol sales

15 hours ago
Thai stepfather allegedly abuses 3 year old boy to death in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai stepfather allegedly abuses 3 year old boy to death in Chon Buri

16 hours ago
Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort

17 hours ago
Man sounds horn, shouts for PM outside Government House | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man sounds horn, shouts for PM outside Government House

19 hours ago
Thai victim loses 25,000 baht after falling for Saddam fortune scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai victim loses 25,000 baht after falling for Saddam fortune scam

20 hours ago
Phuket airport immigration delay blamed on system fault, paid fast lane denied | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport immigration delay blamed on system fault, paid fast lane denied

22 hours ago
Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness

22 hours ago
Family seeks answers after 7 year old boy dies after swimming class | Thaiger Bangkok News

Family seeks answers after 7 year old boy dies after swimming class

23 hours ago
Thailand clinches deal with Iran for safe oil route via Hormuz | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand clinches deal with Iran for safe oil route via Hormuz

23 hours ago
Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers

24 hours ago
Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise | Thaiger Crime News

Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise

2 days ago
Kanchanaburi sting nets two Myanmar suspects in prostitution case | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi sting nets two Myanmar suspects in prostitution case

2 days ago
Bridge linking Lumpini and Benchakitti park set to open on May 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bridge linking Lumpini and Benchakitti park set to open on May 1

2 days ago
Thailand PM apologises for fuel issues, lifts price caps | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand PM apologises for fuel issues, lifts price caps

2 days ago
Motorway shooting probed after body found in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Motorway shooting probed after body found in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 days ago
Two women injured after shooting near Pattaya Music Festival site | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two women injured after shooting near Pattaya Music Festival site

2 days ago
Songkran festival to boost Thailand&#8217;s economy with 30 billion baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkran festival to boost Thailand’s economy with 30 billion baht

2 days ago
Long queues at Phuket Airport raise ‘special paid lane’ questions | Thaiger Phuket News

Long queues at Phuket Airport raise ‘special paid lane’ questions

2 days ago
Thai authorities target fake local businesses in Krabi tourism sector | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai authorities target fake local businesses in Krabi tourism sector

2 days ago
Chinese expat faces uncertainty over visa rules in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese expat faces uncertainty over visa rules in Thailand

2 days ago
85,000 litres of diesel seized off Sattahip in fuel smuggling case | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

85,000 litres of diesel seized off Sattahip in fuel smuggling case

2 days ago
Transgender women flee after brawl with foreign tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transgender women flee after brawl with foreign tourists in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai and foreign residents protest at US Consulate in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Politics News

Thai and foreign residents protest at US Consulate in Chiang Mai

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 9:23 AM
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.