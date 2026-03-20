Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:53 AM
309 1 minute read
Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Police arrested a naked foreigner in Pattaya after causing a roadside disturbance and damaging a decorative statue outside a resident’s home.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to Thap Phaya Road near Soi Phra Tamnak 5 after reports of a naked foreign man walking along the street and appearing heavily intoxicated. His identity and nationality were not disclosed.

Police said the man was shouting on the roadside, speaking incoherently and harassing passing motorists and pedestrians. Business operators along the street reported feeling alarmed, and Thai restaurant owners told officers they were concerned the man would damage their property.

Officers restrained the man and transported him to the police station in a pickup truck. Police said he was unable to answer questions or provide useful information during initial questioning.

Later, a Thai woman identified as Kanlaya filed a complaint, alleging the foreign man damaged a decorative statue outside her home, causing an estimated loss of 30,000 to 35,000 baht. She provided CCTV footage to police as evidence.

Naked foreign man Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

In the video, the man is seen talking to the statue before shaking it repeatedly until the head came off and struck him on the head. He then left the area and continued causing disturbances on the road, where he was later arrested.

Channel 7 reported the man was charged with disorderly behaviour in a public place while under the influence of intoxicants, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht under Section 378 of the Criminal Law.

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He was also charged under Section 397 for bullying, harassing, intimidating or causing shame or annoyance to another person, which also carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Naked foreigner damages statue in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Police said the man would remain at the station until he was able to communicate about the incident and acknowledge the offences.

Another naked foreign man was spotted in Pattaya on March 9. He was seen in a viral video running along a beach road without clothes. The witnesses revealed to the media that he ran as if he were escaping from danger. However, no further details on the case were reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:53 AM
309 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.