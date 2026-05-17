AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 4:27 PM
138 1 minute read
AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

Pattaya tourist police used an AI surveillance camera system to arrest a Thai man wanted in a human trafficking case near Walking Street in Pattaya on the morning of May 15.

The arrest took place at around 9.15am after the AI camera system detected and identified a person matching Criminal Court arrest warrant No. 2462/2569, dated April 29.

Police moved in and arrested 38 year old Somchat Saelee, a Thai national, as he was walking near Pattaya Walking Street.

Pattaya tourist police arrested a human trafficking suspect after AI cameras detected him walking in the city on May 15.
Photo via Naewna

Somchat was reportedly wanted on several serious charges, including jointly committing human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, taking a minor for exploitation, coercion, illegally taking a person out of the kingdom, and entering false information into a computer system.

Naewna reported that the charges are linked to a network accused of unlawfully exploiting people and minors.

Pattaya tourist police arrested a human trafficking suspect after AI cameras detected him walking in the city on May 15.
Photo via Naewna

After the arrest, officers transferred Somchat to investigators at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) for legal proceedings.

Police added that the case displayed how AI surveillance technology is being used to support security work and track suspects in serious cases in major tourist areas such as Pattaya.

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Pattaya tourist police arrested a human trafficking suspect after AI cameras detected him walking in the city on May 15.
Photo via Naewna

Similarly, back in January, four individuals wanted for their alleged roles in online scam operations were arrested in Pattaya after AI-powered surveillance cameras alerted tourist police to their presence at a busy pier.

The arrests occurred at Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, where facial recognition technology flagged each suspect. All had outstanding warrants for cybercrime and fraud, and were handed over to the relevant police units.

One suspect explained to police that they were smuggled into Cambodia and forced to work in a compound involved in romance scams and investment fraud, targeting Thai victims.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 4:27 PM
138 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.