Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 25, 2026, 3:45 PM
152 2 minutes read
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger

The end of 2026 may feel far away, but not for Pattaya, as many travellers are already searching for accommodation ahead of Tomorrowland, the electronic music festival originating in Belgium that will be held in Thailand for the first time.

With the festival scheduled for December 11 to 13 of this year, at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya, Chonburi, Booking.com, one of the world’s leading travel platforms, has reported a significant year-on-year increase of 13.78% in search volumes for Pattaya*, particularly for stays during the festival period.

The top 10 countries driving searches for stays, based on overall search volume, are Australia, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, the United States, and Russia. Meanwhile, when measured by growth in search activity, several countries recorded the highest increases, including Taiwan (667%), Japan (215%), Singapore (209%), Australia (116%), and South Africa (103%). Searches from Thailand increased by 9%.

Tickets were put on sale and quickly sold out in March 2026, but there are still a variety of accommodation options available in Pattaya. Booking.com recommends places to stay that not only offer convenient access to the EDM festival venue but also provide travelers the opportunity to experience the city’s buzzing atmosphere and everything it has to offer.

Where to stay in Pattaya

La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya

Booking.com reports significant growth in Pattaya travel searches from various countries for festival stays.

This property offers a luxury getaway for group travelers seek for an indulgent escape. Guests can enjoy a year-round outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace, along with advanced rejuvenation through a fitness room, hot tub, and wellness packages. Located in the vibrant city of Pattaya, guests can easily reach Wisdom Valley within a 15-minute drive.

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Sea Sand Sun Resort and Villas

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | News by Thaiger

The 5-star resort, located on a private white-sand beach in Na Jomtien, offers a wide range of room types to suit all travellers, whether visiting as a group, with family, or solo. Apart from Wisdom Valley, which is around a 30-minute drive away, guests can also explore other attractions in Pattaya, such as Bang Saray Beach, Nong Nooch Garden Pattaya, and Ramayana Water Park.

Meliá Pattaya Hotel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | News by Thaiger

After an electrifying night at the festival, retreat to a spacious, modern-designed hotel to fully recharge and unwind. The hotel provides a 5-star experience with a sun terrace, lush garden, and a year-round outdoor swimming pool. Guests will also have a variety of dining options, offering Chinese, Asian, and international cuisines at on-site restaurants with both traditional and modern ambience.

Amari Pattaya

Pattaya travel searches reveal a surge in interest from Australia, India, and the United Kingdom.

At the tranquil northern tip of Pattaya Bay, travellers can soak in a luxurious room at Amari Pattaya comfortably, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows or a private balcony overlooking the glittering bay, while also enjoying the spa and fitness centre. For families travelling with children, splashing around at the hotel’s Kids Aqua Park, which includes multiple water slides and exclusive access to the Tree House Kids’ Club, adds an extra layer of excitement.

With Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 set for December 11 to 13 at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya, Booking.com said interest is building well ahead of the event, reflected in a 13.78% year-on-year increase in Pattaya travel searches for stays during the festival period.

While tickets sold out in March, Booking.com noted that a range of accommodation options remains available across the city, giving visitors choices as they plan their trips and experience Pattaya beyond the festival

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 25, 2026, 3:45 PM
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