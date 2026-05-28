Thai delivery riders protest social security inclusion plan

More than 100 Thai delivery riders gathered outside the Ministry of Labour yesterday to oppose proposals to place platform workers under the social security system, citing concerns over reduced work flexibility and lower income.

The protest followed a meeting last week between members of the Platform Workers Federation and Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat regarding labour rights and protections for delivery riders and other platform workers.

The federation urged the ministry to classify platform workers as employees and treat digital platforms as employers, allowing workers to access social security benefits under Section 33.

The group called for healthcare benefits, workplace safety protections, and compensation coverage for illness and work-related accidents.

Julapun responded that the ministry would study whether platform workers met the conditions required under Section 33 of the Social Security Act.

The minister added that if the existing legal framework was unsuitable, the ministry would consider revising laws to better match the employment conditions of platform workers. Julapun reportedly told riders the process would be completed within one year.

Prior to the latest protest, some app-based riders joined the international Global Switch Off campaign on May 15 by temporarily stopping work to demand stronger labour protections and employment rights.

However, many riders later expressed disagreement with the proposed social security approach. More than 100 riders, led by members of the Moving Fast Gang Help Each Other group, gathered outside the Labour Ministry before representatives met ministry officials.

One representative, identified as Montita, said many riders opposed joining the social security fund under the same conditions applied to traditional employees because platform work operated differently from standard employment.

Montita said delivery riders worked with flexible schedules similar to freelancers. Some riders extended working hours to increase income, while others adjusted schedules around personal circumstances.

According to Montita, riders feared that entering the social security system could lead to stricter controls over their working hours.

She also noted that many riders worked for more than one delivery platform and worried that contributions collected by multiple companies could reduce workers’ earnings.

Montita further raised concerns over insurance coverage for riders and passengers, stating that only some platforms currently provide accident protection.

She urged the government to introduce regulations requiring all delivery platforms to provide insurance coverage under the same standards.

Montita said the group was not opposing government policy but wanted labour conditions to reflect the realities of platform-based work.

Deputy Labour Ministry spokesperson Phiphatchai Phiboon accepted the group’s complaints and said the minister planned to establish a special committee to study the issue and gather opinions from riders nationwide.