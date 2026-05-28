Vietnam president makes first ASEAN visit to Thailand

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Vietnamese President To Lam to Thailand today, May 28, for an official visit aimed at strengthening Thailand-Vietnam relations across trade, investment, security, and regional cooperation.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, received To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, at Government House at 9.30am.

Thailand is the first ASEAN country that To Lam has officially visited since taking office as president.

The visit included a guard of honour, official photographs, a guestbook signing, and a viewing of gifts inside the Thai Khu Fah Building.

The two leaders then held a small-group meeting to exchange views on regional and global developments. Both sides reaffirmed their intention to upgrade cooperation in all areas, including the economy, trade, investment, security, and regional affairs.

A full delegation meeting followed at Phakdi Bodin Building, with discussions focused on strategic cooperation to support stability, security, and shared economic growth between the two countries and ASEAN.

At 11.15am, Anutin and To Lam were scheduled to witness the exchange of action plans and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) at the Santi Maitri Building. They were also set to witness the launch of the logo marking the 50th anniversary of Thailand-Vietnam relations before holding a joint press conference.

At 7pm, Anutin and his wife are due to host an official dinner in honour of To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, at Santi Maitri Building.

In similar news, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for a dinner meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where both sides discussed trade, cybersecurity, and regional security issues.