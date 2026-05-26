Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 1:34 PM
201 1 minute read
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siamrath

A transgender woman was seriously injured in a Pattaya stabbing case after being found with a neck wound inside a rented room in Pattaya early today, May 26. Police are searching for her boyfriend as a suspect.

Pattaya police were alerted to the assault at 12.36am at a room in Soi Krom Theedin 3. Police and rescue volunteers went to the scene after receiving the report.

The victim, identified only as 30 year old Prayaphat, was found in a third-floor room beside the bed with a severe wound to her neck. Rescue workers gave first aid and rushed her to hospital, while the suspect had already fled.

A transwoman in Pattaya was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing linked to a dispute over 700 baht with her boyfriend.
Photo via Siamrath

An acquaintance, identified only as 18 year old Tae, said he visited Prayaphat earlier that evening and left at about 9pm. Prayaphat’s boyfriend, Boss, was also in the room at the time.

Tae returned at about 11pm and found Prayaphat injured beside the bed. He ran downstairs to alert the room caretaker, who then called for help.

Tae said the attack may have followed an argument between Prayaphat and Boss over 700 baht that the boyfriend allegedly stole. However, Tae said he did not know whether Boss carried out the attack.

A transwoman in Pattaya was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing linked to a dispute over 700 baht with her boyfriend.
Photo via Siamrath

Officers inspected the room and checked CCTV footage from the building. Siam Chon News reported that the footage showed Boss running from the room as the last person to leave.

Related Articles

Police are searching for Boss and checking places he is known to visit. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage along the route he may have used to leave the area as they continue efforts to bring him in for legal proceedings.

A transwoman in Pattaya was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing linked to a dispute over 700 baht with her boyfriend.
Photo via Siamrath

Elsewhere, a Thai man stabbed a transwoman to death and abandoned her body in a roadside forest in the Isaan province of Roi Et, claiming that the victim sexually assaulted him. The victim was found with three stab wounds to her chest, back, and neck as well as deep cuts to her forehead and leg.

Latest Thailand News
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

44 seconds ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

57 minutes ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

3 hours ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

4 hours ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

4 hours ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

5 hours ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

15 hours ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

21 hours ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

22 hours ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

23 hours ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

23 hours ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

1 day ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

1 day ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

1 day ago
Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination

1 day ago
May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

1 day ago
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

2 days ago
Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained

2 days ago
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger Crime News

Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

2 days ago
Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

2 days ago
Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run

2 days ago
Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time

2 days ago
Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 1:34 PM
201 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.