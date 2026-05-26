Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

A transgender woman was seriously injured in a Pattaya stabbing case after being found with a neck wound inside a rented room in Pattaya early today, May 26. Police are searching for her boyfriend as a suspect.

Pattaya police were alerted to the assault at 12.36am at a room in Soi Krom Theedin 3. Police and rescue volunteers went to the scene after receiving the report.

The victim, identified only as 30 year old Prayaphat, was found in a third-floor room beside the bed with a severe wound to her neck. Rescue workers gave first aid and rushed her to hospital, while the suspect had already fled.

An acquaintance, identified only as 18 year old Tae, said he visited Prayaphat earlier that evening and left at about 9pm. Prayaphat’s boyfriend, Boss, was also in the room at the time.

Tae returned at about 11pm and found Prayaphat injured beside the bed. He ran downstairs to alert the room caretaker, who then called for help.

Tae said the attack may have followed an argument between Prayaphat and Boss over 700 baht that the boyfriend allegedly stole. However, Tae said he did not know whether Boss carried out the attack.

Officers inspected the room and checked CCTV footage from the building. Siam Chon News reported that the footage showed Boss running from the room as the last person to leave.

Police are searching for Boss and checking places he is known to visit. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage along the route he may have used to leave the area as they continue efforts to bring him in for legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, a Thai man stabbed a transwoman to death and abandoned her body in a roadside forest in the Isaan province of Roi Et, claiming that the victim sexually assaulted him. The victim was found with three stab wounds to her chest, back, and neck as well as deep cuts to her forehead and leg.