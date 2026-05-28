5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 29 to 31)

Bangkok has one of its most varied weekends in a while. Pride will take over the city centre on Sunday, Bangna is getting a greener and more relaxed kind of festival, anime fans have a full weekend at QSNCC, Laufey is bringing her first full solo concert in Thailand to IMPACT Arena, and Habito Mall has an easy community stop for anyone who just wants to browse and take it slow.

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Event Date Location Highlight Bangkok Pride Parade 2026 May 31 Silom Road to the National Stadium area A major Pride parade celebrating equality, visibility, and dignity through the heart of Bangkok. The Field Society May 29 to 31 Happitat, The Forestias, Bangna A relaxed outdoor festival with food, music, shopping, family zones, and pet-friendly open space. Anime Festival Asia Thailand 2026 May 30 to 31 QSNCC, Hall 8 A large anime and Japanese pop culture convention with cosplay, concerts, talks, and meet-and-greets. Laufey A Matter of Time Tour in Bangkok May 31 IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani Laufey’s first full solo concert in Thailand, offering a polished and romantic Sunday night plan. BAMBI Yard Sale 2026 May 30 Habito Mall A friendly community yard sale with family items, pre-loved finds, and easy casual browsing.

Bangkok Pride Parade 2026

Date & Time: Sunday, May 31

Location: From Silom Road to Thephasadin Stadium / National Stadium area

Price: Free to join or watch

Bangkok Pride is easily one of the biggest things happening in the city this weekend. The wider Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 runs from May 28 to June 1, but the main parade takes place on Sunday, May 31, moving through the heart of Bangkok from Silom Road toward the National Stadium area. Public event listings describe it as a major public celebration of equality, visibility, and dignity, with this year’s theme built around Peace, People, and Pride.

What makes the parade especially worth turning up for is the scale and symbolism behind it. This year’s procession is divided into six colour themes: harmony, unity, identity, dignity, love, and spirit, which gives the whole route a stronger sense of meaning than just a festive walk through the city. Around it, the wider festival also includes the Bangkok Pride Awards and a multi-day forum programme across venues such as BACC, Siam Center, SCBX, and NEXTOPIA.

The Field Society

Date & Time: Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31, with the final weekend highlighted on May 30 to 31, 10am to 7pm

Location: Happitat, Festie Town and Forest at The Forestias, Bangna

Price: Free entry, with registration available on site or through the Happitat app; registered visitors receive a 100 baht welcome voucher for the market.

The Field Society feels like the kind of place people end up staying at longer than planned. Set inside Happitat at The Forestias in Bangna, it turns a large green outdoor space into a slower, softer weekend hangout with food, music, shopping, and room to actually sit down and breathe a bit. Public event posts say the festival includes a Curated Lifestyle Market with more than 80 vendors, covering food, fashion, crafts, and home items.

There is also a stronger family-and-pet-friendly angle than most Bangkok weekend events. The programme includes Fairy Circle, described as an immersive fantasy zone with a giant mushroom installation, while the wider site is designed for children, dogs, and anyone who wants a more open-air plan than another café or shopping centre. Live music and DJ sessions carry the event into the late afternoon, so it works just as well for a short wander as it does for a lazy few hours on the grass.

Anime Festival Asia Thailand 2026

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31

Location: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Hall 8

Price: Ticketed

Anime Festival Asia Thailand 2026 is one of the weekend’s biggest indoor events, and it looks packed enough to fill most of a day on its own. The official event page says the convention returns on May 30 and 31 at QSNCC Hall 8, with the programme built around anime, manga, cosplay, Japanese pop culture, stage content, concerts, meet-and-greets, and exhibition zones.

That range is what makes it easy to recommend beyond hardcore fans. There is a full exhibition hall, a Next Stage with guest talks and screenings, a concert programme, and meet-and-greet sessions, which means plenty is happening even if you are not there for one specific artist or series. The official site also lists separate concert line-ups for both Saturday and Sunday evenings, so the event has enough scale to feel more like a full festival than a simple convention stop.

Laufey A Matter of Time Tour in Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, May 31

Location: IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani

Price: Ticketed

If Sunday night needs one proper centrepiece, this is probably it. Official event pages confirm Laufey: A Matter of Time Tour in Bangkok on May 31 at IMPACT Arena, with Live Nation Tero describing it as her first full solo concert in Thailand. That already gives the show a stronger sense of occasion than a routine tour stop.

It also brings a very different mood to the weekend. Compared with the big public energy of Pride and the playful crowds at AFA, this one feels more elegant and a little more intimate, even in an arena setting. If the plan is to end the weekend with something polished, romantic, and easy to look forward to, Laufey is a very strong choice.

BAMBI Yard Sale 2026

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 10am to 6pm

Location: Habito Mall

Price: Free entry

BAMBI Yard Sale is the easiest daytime stop on this list. Official event pages place it at Habito Mall on Saturday, May 30, describing it as a community yard sale filled with gently used finds, family items, and casual browsing in a friendly, low-pressure setting.

That simplicity is part of the appeal. Not every weekend plan needs to be a huge city event, and this one works nicely if the mood is just to walk around, look at a few stalls, and keep the day light. It gives the weekend line-up a softer, more neighbourhood-style option, which helps balance out the larger festival and concert picks.

This weekend feels like one of those rare Bangkok line-ups where almost every mood has something to match it. You can head into the city centre for Pride, spend hours outdoors in Bangna, disappear into anime culture at QSNCC, dress up for Laufey on Sunday night, or keep things simple with a yard sale at Habito. Whether the plan is big, relaxed, or somewhere in between, May 29 to 31 has plenty going for it.