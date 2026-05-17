Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety

Police and rescue workers in Pattaya carried out a rescue operation after a disoriented and distressed woman was found on South Pattaya Road in Pattaya at 11.36pm yesterday, May 16.

Pattaya City Police Station received a report that the woman was behaving erratically on the roadside. Police then coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers to inspect the scene.

The woman, aged around 25 to 35, was wearing a crop top and a short skirt and was reportedly speaking incoherently.

Police said it was not immediately clear whether her condition was linked to drugs, possible drugging, or a mental health issue.

Officers decided to send her to the hospital over concerns for her safety, as she appeared unaware of her surroundings.

Siam Chon News reported that the woman became frightened and resisted officers and rescue workers as they tried to place her in the vehicle.

Rescue workers later carried her into the vehicle and restrained her to prevent her from jumping out during transport. She was then taken to hospital for treatment and was confirmed to be safe.

Members of the public who watched the incident praised police and rescue workers for helping protect the woman and preventing possible harm.

In a similar incident, police helped a 37 year old Thai woman found crying near the tracks on East Pattaya railway road in Khao Noi, Nong Prue, after residents reported concerns for her safety.

Nong Prue Police arrived at the scene and found the woman sitting on the road while locals tried to calm her. She told officers she had argued with her boyfriend who had asked her to leave after a relationship of less than one year.

She said she had walked more than 5 kilometres and was waiting for her brother to travel from Pathum Thani. Police moved her away from the road and ensured she was safe. They then took her to the police station so she could calm down while her family was contacted.