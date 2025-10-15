Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

Foreign suspect previously deported for illegal water delivery business

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตัวพ่อสงขลา

A Lebanese man reportedly became aggressive towards police officers after he was arrested yesterday, October 14, for illegally operating a motorcycle rental shop on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province.

Officers at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station are continuing a crackdown on foreign nationals who are illegally operating businesses or working without permits on the island.

As part of the operation, police had been monitoring the 46 year old Lebanese suspect after discovering him providing services at a motorcycle rental shop set up in front of a Thai-owned business.

Further investigation revealed that the shop had no licence, and the man had entered Thailand on a tourist visa. He reportedly introduced himself to customers as Jean.

Officers raided the shop and found Jean assisting a foreign woman. Police requested his documents, confirming that he was on a tourist visa and did not hold a valid work permit. Officers seized 12 motorbikes of various brands and one car believed to have been used for the business.

Lebanese illegal motorcycle rental shop Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ ตัวพ่อสงขลา

Jean reportedly admitted that he contacted customers through an online application, presenting himself as the owner of the rental shop. He charged between 250 and 350 baht per day for motorbike rentals and said that his clients had mainly been Israeli tourists in recent months.

Police also questioned the Thai owner of the shop located behind Jean’s store. She admitted that she had previously been married to Jean but had divorced long ago.

Related Articles

Out of sympathy, she allowed him to use the front area of her shop for his business but insisted that she had no financial involvement or share in his profits.

Lebanese man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ ตัวพ่อสงขลา

Police revealed that Jean had previously been arrested in April 2024 for operating an illegal water delivery business. He was deported from Thailand at that time, but later re-entered the country on a tourist visa and resumed illegal business activities.

In the recent case, Jean was charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for working without a permit. The offence carries penalties ranging from a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

Lebanese man illegally operates vehicle rental shop in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ ตัวพ่อสงขลา

He was also found to have violated the Foreign Business Act by operating a business without a permit. The penalty is up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both.

When police escorted Jean to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, he reportedly became aggressive and verbally abusive. He allegedly mocked officers and clapped his hands sarcastically while declaring that he would sue every official involved.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

6 seconds ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

2 minutes ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

21 minutes ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

42 minutes ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

42 minutes ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

2 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

2 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

3 hours ago
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

3 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

3 hours ago
Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

4 hours ago
Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand

4 hours ago
Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact | Thaiger Politics News

Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms

4 hours ago
Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom

20 hours ago
Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home

21 hours ago
Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin

22 hours ago
Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand

22 hours ago
Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident

22 hours ago
Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo

23 hours ago
Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season

23 hours ago
Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported

24 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.