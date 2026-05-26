Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 10:29 AM
159 2 minutes read
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV/ MGR Online

A Chinese man has fled Thailand after allegedly assaulting a transgender woman in a Pattaya hotel room, leaving her with injuries that required 30 stitches.

The victim posted a video on Facebook yesterday, May 25, showing the alleged assault and said she would pursue the case. She said she suffered facial injuries requiring 18 stitches, while her wrist required eight stitches and her ankle required four stitches.

The post said the victim had been held inside the room and attacked before managing to open the door so friends could enter and help. A facial wound was also reportedly caused by broken glass allegedly used by the suspect.

The victim said her older sister and younger sister arrived in time to help her. She later received treatment at hospital and filed a police complaint.

Police are gathering evidence after a transwoman in Pattaya said a Chinese man assaulted her in a hotel room before leaving Thailand.
Photo via Amarin TV

She also said she wanted the case to serve as a warning, claiming several women had previously filed complaints after being violently assaulted by Chinese men.

Yesterday, May 25, reporters checked the room at a hotel in South Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The door was locked from inside, and hotel staff opened the room after receiving no response.

The Chinese man was not found inside. The room contained scattered belongings, a smashed mirror, several broken glass bottles, and bloodstains on the bedsheet.

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Police are gathering evidence after a transwoman in Pattaya said a Chinese man assaulted her in a hotel room before leaving Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

MGR Online reported that hotel staff filed a report with police as evidence to seek damages from the guest.

Initial reports suggested the alleged assault may have followed an argument after the man learned the victim was transgender. The Chinese man was said to have packed his belongings and left the hotel through a fire escape.

Hotel staff said the man checked in on May 23 and was scheduled to check out on May 25.

On the morning of the incident, the victim ran downstairs to ask staff for help, with blood on her body. Two friends then took the woman to a hospital and accompanied her to police.

Police are gathering evidence after a transwoman in Pattaya said a Chinese man assaulted her in a hotel room before leaving Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

After the victim filed her complaint, Pattaya police reviewed CCTV footage and examined the route used by the suspect to leave the hotel.

Immigration checks later showed the suspect had already left Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport and returned to China before the complaint was filed.

Police investigators are collecting evidence while the victim continues recovering from her injuries. Officers are preparing the case file to ask Pattaya Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect.

In a similar case elsewhere, a Thai transwoman filed a complaint against a Chinese man for physically assaulting her after she rejected his advances in an entertainment venue car park in Rayong. The suspect reportedly pulled her hair, threw her to the ground, and punched her in the head.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 10:29 AM
159 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.