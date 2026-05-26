Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

Police arrested a Thai man on May 15 after he snatched a bag from a Belgian woman in Pattaya, leaving the victim injured and requiring hospital treatment.

The Pattaya bag snatching took place in Soi Na Kluea 12 in the evening of May 15. The victim, identified as 59 year old Belgian national Evens Micheline Joseph, was reportedly approached by a man on a motorcycle who grabbed her bag while passing by.

The incident caused Joseph to fall onto the road and sustain injuries. Witnesses at the scene later transported her to hospital for treatment. The stolen bag contained 550 euros in cash, worth about 19,000 baht, along with credit cards and identification documents.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station reviewed security camera footage from the area and identified the suspect as a Thai man wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and flipflops. He concealed his identity with a motorcycle helmet and was riding a red Honda Wave motorcycle.

Police later tracked the suspect after discovering he had exchanged foreign currency before travelling to a restaurant at Amorn Market in the Na Kluea area.

Officers arrested the suspect at about 11pm while he was eating at the restaurant. He was identified as 33 year old Thai national Natthapong Phongsi.

Police seized 13,000 baht in cash from Natthapong, along with credit cards and other belongings belonging to the Belgian victim. Officers also found crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Natthapong reportedly told police that he was facing debts linked to both a friend and online gambling. He also admitted wanting money to continue gambling and buying drugs.

According to police records, Natthapong had previously been arrested and jailed for drug-related offences before being released four years ago.

The suspect was charged under Section 336 of the Criminal Law for snatching, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht. He also faces a charge for possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

Police have not released an update on Joseph’s condition.