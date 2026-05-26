Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 3:49 PM
129 1 minute read
Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย - Thaipolice

Police arrested a Thai man on May 15 after he snatched a bag from a Belgian woman in Pattaya, leaving the victim injured and requiring hospital treatment.

The Pattaya bag snatching took place in Soi Na Kluea 12 in the evening of May 15. The victim, identified as 59 year old Belgian national Evens Micheline Joseph, was reportedly approached by a man on a motorcycle who grabbed her bag while passing by.

The incident caused Joseph to fall onto the road and sustain injuries. Witnesses at the scene later transported her to hospital for treatment. The stolen bag contained 550 euros in cash, worth about 19,000 baht, along with credit cards and identification documents.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station reviewed security camera footage from the area and identified the suspect as a Thai man wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and flipflops. He concealed his identity with a motorcycle helmet and was riding a red Honda Wave motorcycle.

bag snatching pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

Police later tracked the suspect after discovering he had exchanged foreign currency before travelling to a restaurant at Amorn Market in the Na Kluea area.

Officers arrested the suspect at about 11pm while he was eating at the restaurant. He was identified as 33 year old Thai national Natthapong Phongsi.

Police seized 13,000 baht in cash from Natthapong, along with credit cards and other belongings belonging to the Belgian victim. Officers also found crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Related Articles
Belgian woman injured in Pattaya bag snatching
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

Natthapong reportedly told police that he was facing debts linked to both a friend and online gambling. He also admitted wanting money to continue gambling and buying drugs.

According to police records, Natthapong had previously been arrested and jailed for drug-related offences before being released four years ago.

The suspect was charged under Section 336 of the Criminal Law for snatching, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht. He also faces a charge for possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

Police have not released an update on Joseph’s condition.

Latest Thailand News
Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer&#8217;s car in Pattani | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer’s car in Pattani

8 seconds ago
Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

46 minutes ago
Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

1 hour ago
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

2 hours ago
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

2 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

3 hours ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

5 hours ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

6 hours ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

7 hours ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

7 hours ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

7 hours ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

17 hours ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

23 hours ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

1 day ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

1 day ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

1 day ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

1 day ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

1 day ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

1 day ago
Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination

1 day ago
May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

1 day ago
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

2 days ago
Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained

2 days ago
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger Crime News

Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 3:49 PM
129 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.