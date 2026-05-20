Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 20, 2026, 5:21 PM
97 2 minutes read
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Unsplash/PCBTA

Pattaya’s tourism business association has backed the government’s decision to reduce Thailand’s visa-free stay periods from 60 days to around 30 days, saying the move could help address scammer concerns, illegal business activity, and support tourism revenue.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Cabinet agreed to cancel the 60-day visa-free scheme for more than 90 countries. Countries with more than one visa category will also return to their previous visa types, most of which allow stays of about 30 days.

Today, May 20, Chutima Jiramongkol, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, said tourist arrivals in Pattaya have dropped due to several factors. However, independent travellers continue to visit the city, although numbers remain limited.

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs cutting Thailand's visa-free stays to 30 days, citing scammer concerns and illegal activity.
Photo via Matichon

Chutima said reducing the visa-free period to 30 days would return the system to normal after the earlier extension. She said 30 days is enough for tourism and could help screen out visitors who do not enter Thailand for genuine travel purposes.

Pattaya, she said, is facing more problems involving scammer groups and foreigners operating businesses or carrying out illegal activities. The visa adjustment would be another measure to help organise the sector and reset tourism management.

She said short-term tourists usually spend more on accommodation, food, and tourism activities, while long-stay visitors tend to spend more carefully.

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs cutting Thailand's visa-free stays to 30 days, citing scammer concerns and illegal activity.
Photo via Matichon

During Pattaya’s low season, European tourists continue to stay for longer periods because travel costs are high, making longer stays better value. Chutima said tourists from Hong Kong are expected to help support the market during the summer period.

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Many operators are also using the low season to renovate and improve accommodation, reported Matichon.

Chutima called on the government to set clear long-term tourism measures, including which visitor groups should be promoted in the short and long term.

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs cutting Thailand's visa-free stays to 30 days, citing scammer concerns and illegal activity.
Photo via Matichon

She said digital nomads need adequate digital infrastructure. While they support local services during their stay, they do not spend heavily, so Thailand should focus on tourists visiting for three to seven days if it wants to increase tourism revenue.

Operators also want the government to continue domestic tourism stimulus measures to attract Thai travellers to Pattaya during the low season and help maintain income for local tourism businesses.

Earlier in March, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Puangketkaew stated that the proposal to cut the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days to 30 days will not affect tourism, saying the change is intended to address misuse of the visa-free period.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 20, 2026, 5:21 PM
97 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.