Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 10:57 AM
50 1 minute read
Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from The Pattaya News

A foreign tourist accused of stealing two energy drinks fled a convenience store near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya after getting into a brawl with multiple Thai men outside the shop.

A video shared on social media showed the incident inside and outside a convenience store near Jomtien Beach. The post claimed that a foreigner had stolen items and refused to pay.

In the clip, the tourist was seen arriving with his girlfriend before arguing with store staff allegedly over shoplifting. The pair then walked out to the parking area in front of the shop.

A foreign tourist accused of shoplifting fled after a brawl outside a Pattaya shop, leaving a motorcycle and shoes behind.
Photo via The Pattaya News

Store staff and a man in a black shirt followed them outside to speak with them. The tourist then appeared to try to leave on a motorcycle but was held back, leading to a scuffle.

The video showed store staff and two Thai men trying to restrain him, resulting in kicking and punching. The tourist’s bag was damaged during the incident before he and his girlfriend fled, leaving their motorcycle and shoes outside the shop.

A foreign tourist accused of shoplifting fled after a brawl outside a Pattaya shop, leaving a motorcycle and shoes behind.
Photo via The Pattaya News

Reporters later visited the convenience store, but staff reportedly did not allow interviews or filming inside.

Siam Chon News reported that the tourists were accused of taking two bottles of energy drink. Staff reportedly stopped them before they left and asked them to settle the matter under store rules, but they allegedly refused and tried to walk away.

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Bystanders at the scene then helped stop them, leading to the fight outside the store.

The video drew criticism online, with many questioning why staff and bystanders tried to restrain the tourists by force instead of calling the police.

A foreign tourist accused of shoplifting fled after a brawl outside a Pattaya shop, leaving a motorcycle and shoes behind.
Photo via The Pattaya News

No report had initially been filed by the foreign tourists with police. Pattaya City Police Station is investigating the video and witness accounts to establish the facts before taking further legal action.

If police determine that theft took place, the foreign tourists could face theft-related charges. Officers may also examine whether any offences were committed during the physical altercation outside the store.

Similarly, back in March, police were investigating an assault on a Japanese tourist after viral footage showed a group of Thai men, including a motorcycle taxi rider, repeatedly punching and kicking him on a road in Pattaya.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 10:57 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.