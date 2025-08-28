Farmhand steals bike and cash in Bang Lamung vanishing act

Police launch manhunt as trust turns into betrayal on rural Thai farm

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
56 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 37 year old farmer in Huay Yai, Bang Lamung district, was left stunned after a newly employed worker allegedly vanished with her motorcycle and cash just five days into the job.

At around 10am yesterday, August 27, Nichakorn Khonseu reported the matter to Police Lieutenant Mintrathit Thongsai, an investigator at Huay Yai Police Station.

Nichakorn told police that she had hired a man known only by the nickname Nai on August 22. He was tasked with general labour duties on her farm, earning a daily wage of 450 baht.

Yesterday, Nichakorn asked Nai to run a simple errand to a nearby shop. To make the trip easier, she lent him her blue Honda Wave 110i motorcycle. It seemed like a harmless favour until Nai failed to return.

“Nai had only been working for a few days. He seemed trustworthy, so I let him take the bike to the shop. But after that, I couldn’t reach him.”

After several unanswered calls and a growing sense of unease, Nichakorn realised both her money and vehicle were gone, reported The Pattaya News.

She immediately filed a complaint with local police.

Officers at Huay Yai Police Station have confirmed the report and are currently working to locate the suspect.

“We’ve documented the case and launched an investigation to track down the individual for legal action.”

The case has raised awareness about the risks of hiring short-term labour without proper documentation or background checks. While cases like this are not unheard of in rural areas, it remains a cautionary tale for small business and farm owners.

Police urge anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

In similar news, a 25 year old bar waitress in Pattaya had an unpleasant end to a staff birthday celebration after discovering her motorbike had been stolen. The incident occurred around 5.06am on August 18, outside the Red Cat Bar on Pattaya Beach Road, just metres from the Pattaya City Police Station.

