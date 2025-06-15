Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

Bright Choomanee
June 15, 2025
Police apprehended a temporary employee at a gold shop in the Wang Burapha area after she allegedly stole gold weighing 6 baht, valued at 300,000 baht, and disappeared. The incident occurred today, June 15, with the suspect being captured three days later.

According to Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner, and Police Major General Napasin Poolsawat, the Deputy Commissioner overseeing investigations, the arrest took place following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Criminal Court on June 9.

The suspect, identified as 28 year old Kanchana or Nam Petch, was arrested on charges of stealing from an employer. The apprehension occurred on June 12 at approximately 7.30am in Soi Phet Kasem 2, Bangkok Yai district, Bangkok.

The case originated from events on May 21, when Kanchana was trialling as a sales assistant on the first floor of a gold shop located in Wang Burapha, Charoen Krung Road. Her responsibilities included selling gold bars and jewellery, adhering to the daily prices set by the Gold Traders Association.

However, the day after her trial work period, she became unreachable. The shop noticed discrepancies in its gold inventory, discovering that approximately 6 baht in gold jewellery was missing.

CCTV footage revealed that during her shift, Kanchana had stolen gold jewellery, specifically four 96.5% gold necklaces, comprising two bracelets weighing 2 baht each and two weighing 1 baht each, collectively valued at 312,600 baht (US$9,640).

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Efforts by the shop to contact Kanchana proved futile, prompting them to file a complaint with the Phra Ratchawang Police Station. Subsequently, police received a tip from an informant that Kanchana would appear in Soi Phet Kasem 2.

Officers monitored the location, and upon identifying her, presented the arrest warrant. Kanchana admitted her identity matched the warrant and confirmed she had not been previously apprehended for this case.

She was taken to the Phra Ratchawang Police Station’s investigation unit for processing and documentation, after which she was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee
June 15, 2025
