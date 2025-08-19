Drunken blunder: Pattaya waitress’s bike stolen outside bar

A former bar employee is suspected after CCTV shows her fleeing on the stolen bike

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A bar waitress in Pattaya lost more than just her buzz after a staff birthday party—she lost her motorbike too.

At around 5.06am yesterday, August 18, 25 year old Sumitra Saengarun reported that her black GPX motorcycle had been stolen from outside the Red Cat Bar on Pattaya Beach Road, just metres from Pattaya City Police Station.

Sumitra, who works at the bar, told The Pattaya News the theft happened after she and her colleagues stayed behind for a birthday celebration following closing time. She admitted she had been “slightly intoxicated” and forgot to remove the key from the ignition of her motorbike, which was parked less than 50 metres from the police station.

After popping back into the bar to grab some leftover food to take home, she was stunned to discover her bike had vanished.

CCTV footage soon revealed the shocking twist—a heavyset woman dressed in black was seen casually hopping onto the motorbike and riding off. The suspect is believed to be a former bar employee who had previously been fired for theft.

Sumitra promptly filed a complaint with Police Lieutenant Colonel Phupha Hongyakul, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers recorded the complaint and passed the CCTV evidence to the investigation team to begin tracking down the suspect.

The Pattaya News reported that the footage, which clearly shows the woman fleeing the scene, is now being analysed to identify the culprit and bring her to justice.

Despite the bar’s proximity to the police station, the audacity of the theft has sparked concern among locals about crime in the early hours.

In similar news, a mother in Phitsanulok was left devastated after discovering her motorbike had been stolen by a neighbour in a shocking drug-related betrayal.

A Thai woman awoke early on June 17, ready to take her child to school, only to find her red-and-black Honda Wave missing from outside her home in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung.

297 1 minute read

