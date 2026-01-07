Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 7, 2026, 10:33 AM
111 2 minutes read
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: โจโฉ

Key insights from the news

  • A fake fortune teller in Pattaya stole a woman's iPhone during a reading on New Year's Day, shortly after predicting she would lose something valuable.
  • The incident occurred at 6:06 AM outside Wat Chai Mongkol, where police found the suspect, Udomsap, after the victim, 19-year-old Pim, raised suspicions about her missing phone.
  • Pim had approached the man for a reading, during which he warned her of misfortune and attempted to solicit extra payment to remove bad luck before she discovered her phone was gone.
  • The stolen iPhone was found hidden in the suspect's bag, leading to his arrest; he admitted to the theft and requested the victim not to press charges, but she insisted on legal action.

A fake fortune teller in Pattaya allegedly stole a woman’s iPhone during a New Year’s Day reading, just moments after predicting she’d lose something valuable.

The incident occurred at 6.06am on January 1 outside Wat Chai Mongkol in South Pattaya, where police from Pattaya City Police Station responded to a report of theft involving a man posing as a fortune teller. Officers arrived to find rescue workers and bystanders surrounding a 38 year old man, later identified as Udomsap, who was accused of stealing an iPhone 13 Pro belonging to the victim, identified as 19 year old Pim.

According to Pim, she noticed the man sitting on a mat by the roadside, dressed and speaking in a way that made him appear elderly. Feeling sympathetic and wanting to start the New Year by making merit, she decided to sit down and have her fortune read.

As the reading began, the man allegedly warned her in a serious tone that she would face misfortune in the coming year and that something valuable could go missing. Pim said the fortune teller then attempted to persuade her to pay extra money to remove the bad luck, but she declined and stood up to leave.

Moments later, Pim realised her iPhone had vanished, even though it had been right next to her the whole time, which immediately raised her suspicions.

Despite this, the suspect allegedly continued acting as if nothing had happened and even pretended to use his fortune-telling skills to describe the supposed thief’s appearance, reinforcing his earlier prediction. Pim said she became increasingly certain that the phone could not have disappeared without someone close by being involved.

She then called for help from nearby people, who assisted in searching the suspect’s belongings. The stolen phone was eventually discovered hidden inside a box of face masks placed within the man’s shoulder bag.

Related Articles

Confronted with the evidence and unable to escape, the suspect admitted to stealing the phone. He allegedly told police he wanted money to travel during the New Year period and claimed it was his first offence. He also asked the victim not to press charges, but Pim refused and insisted that police take legal action.

The suspect was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, back in September, police arrested an Australian man for allegedly stealing football jerseys and a mobile phone at a shopping mall in Phuket.

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Fortune Teller Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What did the fake fortune teller in Pattaya allegedly steal?
  2. 2. At what time did the theft occur on New Year’s Day?
  3. 3. Where did the incident take place?
  4. 4. What did the fortune teller predict for the victim?
  5. 5. What was the age of the victim?
  6. 6. What did the victim notice about the fortune teller?
  7. 7. What did the fortune teller try to persuade the victim to do?
  8. 8. Where was the stolen phone found?
  9. 9. What did the suspect ask the victim regarding charges?
  10. 10. What reason did the suspect give for stealing the phone?

Latest Thailand News
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

2 minutes ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

38 minutes ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

1 hour ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

1 hour ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

2 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

2 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

17 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

17 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

18 hours ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

18 hours ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

19 hours ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

19 hours ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

20 hours ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

20 hours ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

20 hours ago
Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

21 hours ago
Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

22 hours ago
PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads

22 hours ago
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

23 hours ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

24 hours ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

1 day ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

1 day ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

1 day ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

1 day ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 7, 2026, 10:33 AM
111 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.