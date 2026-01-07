Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

Key insights from the news Copy A fake fortune teller in Pattaya stole a woman's iPhone during a reading on New Year's Day, shortly after predicting she would lose something valuable.

The incident occurred at 6:06 AM outside Wat Chai Mongkol, where police found the suspect, Udomsap, after the victim, 19-year-old Pim, raised suspicions about her missing phone.

Pim had approached the man for a reading, during which he warned her of misfortune and attempted to solicit extra payment to remove bad luck before she discovered her phone was gone.

The stolen iPhone was found hidden in the suspect's bag, leading to his arrest; he admitted to the theft and requested the victim not to press charges, but she insisted on legal action.

A fake fortune teller in Pattaya allegedly stole a woman’s iPhone during a New Year’s Day reading, just moments after predicting she’d lose something valuable.

The incident occurred at 6.06am on January 1 outside Wat Chai Mongkol in South Pattaya, where police from Pattaya City Police Station responded to a report of theft involving a man posing as a fortune teller. Officers arrived to find rescue workers and bystanders surrounding a 38 year old man, later identified as Udomsap, who was accused of stealing an iPhone 13 Pro belonging to the victim, identified as 19 year old Pim.

According to Pim, she noticed the man sitting on a mat by the roadside, dressed and speaking in a way that made him appear elderly. Feeling sympathetic and wanting to start the New Year by making merit, she decided to sit down and have her fortune read.

As the reading began, the man allegedly warned her in a serious tone that she would face misfortune in the coming year and that something valuable could go missing. Pim said the fortune teller then attempted to persuade her to pay extra money to remove the bad luck, but she declined and stood up to leave.

Moments later, Pim realised her iPhone had vanished, even though it had been right next to her the whole time, which immediately raised her suspicions.

Despite this, the suspect allegedly continued acting as if nothing had happened and even pretended to use his fortune-telling skills to describe the supposed thief’s appearance, reinforcing his earlier prediction. Pim said she became increasingly certain that the phone could not have disappeared without someone close by being involved.

She then called for help from nearby people, who assisted in searching the suspect’s belongings. The stolen phone was eventually discovered hidden inside a box of face masks placed within the man’s shoulder bag.

Confronted with the evidence and unable to escape, the suspect admitted to stealing the phone. He allegedly told police he wanted money to travel during the New Year period and claimed it was his first offence. He also asked the victim not to press charges, but Pim refused and insisted that police take legal action.

The suspect was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, back in September, police arrested an Australian man for allegedly stealing football jerseys and a mobile phone at a shopping mall in Phuket.